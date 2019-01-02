Shareef Miller is declaring early.

Announced Wednesday afternoon, the redshirt junior from Philadelphia has opted to forgo his senior season with Penn State and enter his name into the 2019 NFL Draft. The defensive end concluded his final year with the Nittany Lions having never missed a game in his career.

Voted one of the team's two most valuable defensive players for 2018, an award he shared with teammate Amani Oruwariye, Miller earned third-team All-Big Ten selection by both coaches and media. The Citrus Bowl against Kentucky was his 40th consecutive game and 25th start.

Following a career-best eight-tackle performance in that 27-24 loss, during which he combined for a quarterback sack, Miller finished the 2018 season as one of the two most productive defensive linemen on the roster. He ranked second on the team with 15.0 tackles for loss and tied for second with 7.5 sacks. Miller's TFL total puts him fifth in the Big Ten and he tied for No. 8 in the conference in sacks.

In addition to third-team all-conference honors for this season, Miller also earned third-team recognition from media and honorable mention from coaches in 2017.

He joined Penn State as a member of the Class of 2015 and at the time of his signing he was ranked with three stars according to Rivals.com. Playing for both Frankford and George Washington during his high school career, Miller was considered the ninth-best prospect in Pennsylvania as a senior. He ultimately selected PSU one week before signing day in '15, choosing it over Florida, Miami, Arizona State, Rutgers and Pittsburgh.