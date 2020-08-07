BlueWhiteIllustrated - Junior cornerback Donovan Johnson to miss 2020 season

"Junior cornerback Donovan Johnson will miss the 2020 season with an injury suffered early this summer."

Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Donovan Johnson will miss the entirety of the Nittany Lions' 2020 football season due to an unspecified injury, the program confirmed Friday afternoon via prepared statement.

Program sources indicated earlier this spring that Johnson remained an unknown quantity heading into the 2020 season based on previous injury challenges and his struggles to return to full health. This, of course, after he appeared at the top of Penn State's cornerback depth chart, ahead of standout true freshman Marquis Wilson and redshirt freshman Joey Porter Jr.

Last season, Johnson played in just two games against Buffalo and Pitt, serving a suspension in the opener for unspecified reasons, then missing the rest of the year with an unspecified injury.

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Johnson played early and often, appearing in 12 games and finishing with 12 tackles and three passes defended.