A specific reason for the decision was not given, only describing the situation as a mutual decision to part ways.

Center Valdir Manuel , a junior college transfer from Harcum College, has not and will not enroll with the three other members of Penn State's Class of 2020, a program source confirmed Wednesday.

Listed at 6-foot-10, Manuel was considered a second-team junior college All-American following a freshman campaign in which he averaged 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. This, after first committing to Seton Hall, then St. John's, before eventually landing at Harcum College while making a commitment to play for Penn State.

"Valdir is going to thrive in the Big Ten with his talent and physical abilities," Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers said of Manuel upon signing his letter of intent in November. "He creates a mismatch no matter who is guarding him and has the skillset to play both inside and on the perimeter."

Rivals national recruiting analyst Corey Evans echoed the sentiment upon Manuel's commitment to the Nittany Lions last October.

"Hard, hard playing dude! College ready body," Evans said. "Has a decent skillset from 12-feet and in. High motor guy that runs the floor and is a good athlete around the basket. Shot blocker and rebounder that will impact the program immediately thanks to physical traits. Tone setter in the paint."

With Manuel's absence, Penn State's scholarship roster for the 2020-21 season remains in flux as the program awaits the possibility of enrollment from Abdou Tsimbila. Signed as part of the Class of 2019, enrollment issues prevented him from joining the program last season, but sources indicated the 6-foot-8 center could still land with the Nittany Lions this season.