Late Monday night, the NBA's Dallas Mavericks announced via Twitter that the franchise had signed former Penn State wing Josh Reaves to a two-way contract. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but two-way players are permitted to play in both the G League as well as in the NBA.

Another former Nittany Lion has taken another big step toward realizing an NBA future.

As defined by the G League itself:

"NBA teams may have up to two players under NBA Two-Way Contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and not more than 45 days with their NBA team. Two-Way players are paid a corresponding daily amount based on the number of days they play in each league. Only players in their fourth NBA season or earlier are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons."

Reaves will remain with the Mavericks following an impressive debut in the Las Vegas Summer League earlier this month in which he posted 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game over a five-game span.

"Josh speaks for itself, his game has been awesome," said Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers earlier this month. "I knew it would translate to that level. Because he's incredibly talented, gifted, athletic, his instincts, his anticipation. So everything he's doing, nothing is surprising us. I think everybody in this room, we're not surprised about his success. I mean, his statistics speak for themselves."