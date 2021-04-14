Jonathan Sutherland wants to keep his objectives simple this spring. Entering his fifth season at Penn State, the veteran can lean on his experience where plenty of others can't, especially after the cancellation of spring football in 2020. His mental map for this time of year leads to the basics, and that's where his focus lies as he competes for one of the starting safety spots. "As a safety, you can always get better in your coverage, you can always become better in your tackling, and you can always become better in your communication," Sutherland said Wednesday morning.

Safety Jonathan Sutherland is expected to start this year for the Nittany Lions (Penn State Athletics)

Improving one's communication, especially at the safety position, comes from familiarity within the playbook, Sutherland explained. General knowledge of his teammates' assignments is important to Sutherland's ability to communicate with them on Saturdays. "When I say communication, that's diving into the playbook and going beyond and learning beyond what your responsibility is, as well as the 'backers, but also the D-line and the corners, and just seeing how that all fits together perfectly," he said. Sutherland is one of a handful of safeties competing to start alongside Jaquan Brisker when the Nittany Lions begin their season this fall. And, from what has been said publicly, nothing has been decided there yet. "There's a healthy competition," Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said earlier this spring. "Obviously Brisker is a solidified guy, but that other spot is wide open for three or four guys." Among them, Sutherland is certainly the most experienced. He's played 523 snaps for Penn State over the course of the last three seasons, including 152 snaps at safety a season ago.