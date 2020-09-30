BlueWhiteIllustrated - Join us for Penn State Football's virtual Media Days!

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

The past seven months of Penn State football have been arguably the most non-event, eventful in the program's entire history.

- Spring practice and the annual Blue-White Game were canceled.

- The Nittany Lion football program gradually filtered back onto campus and into team activities through the summer.

- The Big Ten abruptly postponed the 2020 fall season just days into the start of preseason practices.

- And, ultimately, the conference reversed course in September, allowing Penn State and its member programs the opportunity to start a 2020 season on Oct. 24.

With the shock all worn off, it's finally time for football, and the Nittany Lions are marking the occasion of the unofficial start of pads and "preseason practice" with a three-day "Media Days" event beginning Wednesday.

Highlighted by head coach James Franklin and his coordinators on Wednesday, the program will then make available 44 players over Thursday and Friday to the media through virtual Zoom video conferencing.

Given the circumstances, you're not going to want to miss a second of it.

We'll have complete coverage throughout the next three days and into the weekend and beyond as the Nittany Lions prepare to kick off a nine-game slate in nine weeks beginning Oct. 24 when they travel to Bloomington, Ind., to face the Indiana Hoosiers.

The types of stories, video, and analysis that can only be found at Blue White Illustrated, and that you've come to rely upon for your Penn State football fix, will all be here!

If you're not a premium member yet, now is the best time to give us a try. We've got a 30-day FREE Premium Trial that will take you through the preseason and into the first week of coverage, including all of our Ohio State-week preview coverage. Take advantage by clicking the link below, and we look forward to seeing you on our premium side!

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial