You won't hear much from new Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, according to his position coach, John Scott Jr. But it's certainly been hard for Scott Jr. to ignore the work the Temple transfer has done over the course of spring practice. "We were very, very fortunate that we were able to beat some other high level people to get his services," Scott Jr. said Wednesday. "I'm so excited about him." That excitement spreads to Duke defensive tackle transfer Derrick Tangelo, too. "Derek's been the same way coming into the program," Scott Jr. said. "Both of those guys have just really fit well in the D-line room. They come in here and they just really live and breathe the culture here about working hard. "[Tangelo] is really quick. He's played big time football down at Duke with some good guys and he has an understanding and maturity about him that is going to help our football team. I'm so excited about them. I don't know if we could have gotten, from a personality standpoint, from a production standpoint, any better transfers than those two coming in here."

Defensive end depth

Scott Jr. spent much of his media session breaking down the depth along Penn State' defensive front. At defensive end, he was effusive in his praise for Nick Tarburton, who has been generating plenty of buzz from Penn State's coaching staff this spring now that he's healthy. "I've been pleased with where is right now in the spring," Scott Jr. said. "I think Nick's got a chance to help our football team and make plays. He's a super smart guy. He's always in the right spot. He'll make the plays that he needs to make for our team, and, I'll tell you what, I value so much his leadership in our room." Scott Jr. also said he's pleased with Zuriah Fisher's progress at defensive end so far this spring, after he made the switch from linebacker. "He's got really good athleticism," Scott Jr. said. "He's learning the position, learning how to play defensive end, but he has all the physical tools that we want from our defensive ends. I think he's going to be a really good player." Smith Vilbert is another young defensive end that Scott Jr. is excited about. After redshirting his true freshman season in 2019, Vilbert began to earn some playing time down the stretch last year, playing 39 snaps on defense in 2020's final three games. "Where he was last year, playing those last games, he's already pushed way past that in my opinion," Scott Jr. said. "Smith Vilbert has a high ceiling. He's continuing to learn the position of defensive end, but I tell you what, that man is flashing."

An update on the young DTs

Scott Jr. recalled a conversation he had with defensive coordinator Brent Pry about second-year defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah, where the two coaches highlighted Mulbah's steady improvement since his arrival. "He made a play on Monday that was just really impressive," Scott Jr. said. "He was doing his job, and we're seeing him be very quick with his footwork, so I really liked the way he's trending right now. He's a young guy so he's still learning the game, but I have been very impressed with him." Scott Jr. said the same applies to fellow second-year tackle Cole Brevard, who is also showing moments of excellence. "I'm seeing flashes out of both of those kids that I didn't see in the fall," Scott Jr. said. "Some things are starting to sink in and you're starting to see these young men trend in the right direction, so I'm excited about these young guys."

Draft day looms