John Reid isn’t overwhelmed. In Indianapolis this week for the NFL Combine, the former Nittany Lion cornerback brings with him five years at Penn State and, more importantly, all of the knowledge he attained through that time. “I wouldn't even say it's so much like you have to just go out of your way to prepare for (this),” Reid said of the notorious interview process this week. “I think if you just lock into your playbook in college, if you know you're in a good system and you try to truly understand the defense, I don't think the process is as hard as some people may think. “Now you may need to freshen up sometimes what the D line is doing or with the linebackers, maybe in certain situations. But if you just study a defense and really try to understand it through college, it's not as bad as some may think.”

Reid’s entire Penn State reputation was based upon that foundational knowledge. Repeatedly pointed out by head coach James Franklin as one of the team’s most mature, veteran players, even before a 2017 ACL injury knocked him out of the Nittany Lions’ Fiesta Bowl run that year, Reid hopes to put the same type of love for the game on display this week. “(I want to show) my love for the game,” he said. “How much I love football and the things that I've sacrificed and the competitiveness that I have that goes along with my love for the game. My preparation and everything like that, I think that's all a part of it.” As a senior with the Nittany Lions during the 2019 season, Reid finished with eight pass breakups and a pair of interceptions to go along with 37 tackles, including 2.5 TFL and a sack. Now in Indianapolis to compete in the combine, with interviews Friday and Saturday before his on-field participation Sunday afternoon, Reid checked in at 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, with 30 1/8-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands. He’ll begin with the bench press Saturday before completing on-field testing and drills Sunday. With his longtime goal now in front of him, Reid said he is simply excited about the opportunity at hand. “I’m truly excited because it's a life-changing experience and it's a way for me to both be able to put my family in a better situation and to be able to do what I love to do,” he said. “It's just a blessing and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be here.”