"I have decided that parting ways with PSU so I can be closer to home during this time would be in my best interest for me," Dunmore wrote as part of a Twitter post.

Initially acknowledged as having withdrawn from Penn State for the fall semester, Nittany Lions' redshirt freshman receiver John Dunmore announced Monday his transfer from the school.

Change is inevitable and I want to personally thank my coaches and fans... JD checking out ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/kMN4haRbrp

Said to have "withdrawn from Penn State for personal reasons" as confirmed by the Nittany Lions' football program on Oct. 7, Dunmore's announcement closes the door originally left open by head coach James Franklin earlier this month.

"We'll just take it one day at a time. I'm not sure," Franklin said, asked if there was a possibility of Dunmore's return. "As you know, with things like this over over six years, I'm not going to get into a whole lot of specifics and details. That's not fair to John and his family, and I can't I can't predict what the future holds."

Officially parting ways with the program, the Penn State career of the Ft. Lauderdale prospect will come to a close without having registered a statistic. He appeared twice as a true freshman, earning five offensive reps in the Nittany Lions' Homecoming win against Purdue last October, and another four snaps on kickoff coverage in Penn State's loss at Ohio State last November.