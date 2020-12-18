Jaquan Brisker added to list of Nittany Lions' Senior Bowl participants
A week ago leading into Penn State's Senior Day matchup with Michigan State, Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator Brent Pry was asked about one of the players within his unit that would be recognized ahead of their final games at Beaver Stadium.
Among them, the likes of Tariq Castro-Fields, Antonio Shelton, Lamont Wade, Shane Simmons, Shaka Toney, and Jaquan Brisker would all run out of the south end zone tunnel, give James Franklin a hug, and wave to a largely empty stadium. However, due to an NCAA one-time rule granting a free year of eligibility to all fall sports participants in 2020, some wiggle room existed for players to opt to return for another year if they chose.
"You talk about Brisker potentially coming back and guys like Castro-Fields and guys that didn't have the season they wanted or hoped, and are excited about what the future could hold," Pry said. "I think that's where this thing is. That goes across the board with everybody. From (Jayson) Oweh to Castro to Brisker to any of them, Shelton. I think the conversation is on the table with everybody. It's uncharted waters for all of us."
Late Thursday night, a fourth Penn Stater (and third on the defensive side of the ball) helped provide some more clarity as he made his future plans known. Announced via Twitter, Brisker joined Castro-Fields, Toney, and Menet in accepting a Senior Bowl invitation.
My story continues.. Thank you God! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/LYGMGb8Tia— Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) December 18, 2020
On Penn State's campus for only two seasons after beginning his career at Lackawanna College, Brisker has made a substantial impact on the Nittany Lions' defense in his time with the program. Evolving from what Pry described as a "sub package guy" as a junior into a full-time starter who switched positions this offseason, Brisker has become Penn State's second-highest graded defender for the 2020 season according to PFF with a score of 83.3.
Notching consistently high tackle numbers through the course of the season, Brisker is third on the team with 50 to go along with 3.0 tackles for loss and six pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, and an interception.
"These last few weeks, he looks like the guy I hoped he would be. At Rutgers, running the alley and just sure tackling and confident and fast, that's who I think he is," Pry said. "He's playing a new position which, the boundary safety and the Will backer have the most adjustments of any position in the defense. From being a spot guy out to the field as a strong safety and nickel last year, to toting the boat and pulling the rope 100 percent at free, it was an adjustment for him.
"I think he went through some growing pains early in the year and I think he's starting to feel more and more comfortable. It's what happens with all those guys. The more experience and the more snaps, the more comfortable you get, knowledgeable and the faster you can play. I think he was a great example that these last couple weeks."
Frequently describing the need to have "conversations" throughout Penn State's 12-man senior class, both last week ahead of Senior Day as well as this past week as the Nittany Lions welcomed a 15-man signing Class of 2021, the future plans for other seniors have not yet been made public.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook