A week ago leading into Penn State's Senior Day matchup with Michigan State, Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator Brent Pry was asked about one of the players within his unit that would be recognized ahead of their final games at Beaver Stadium. Among them, the likes of Tariq Castro-Fields, Antonio Shelton, Lamont Wade, Shane Simmons, Shaka Toney, and Jaquan Brisker would all run out of the south end zone tunnel, give James Franklin a hug, and wave to a largely empty stadium. However, due to an NCAA one-time rule granting a free year of eligibility to all fall sports participants in 2020, some wiggle room existed for players to opt to return for another year if they chose. "You talk about Brisker potentially coming back and guys like Castro-Fields and guys that didn't have the season they wanted or hoped, and are excited about what the future could hold," Pry said. "I think that's where this thing is. That goes across the board with everybody. From (Jayson) Oweh to Castro to Brisker to any of them, Shelton. I think the conversation is on the table with everybody. It's uncharted waters for all of us." Late Thursday night, a fourth Penn Stater (and third on the defensive side of the ball) helped provide some more clarity as he made his future plans known. Announced via Twitter, Brisker joined Castro-Fields, Toney, and Menet in accepting a Senior Bowl invitation.

My story continues.. Thank you God! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/LYGMGb8Tia — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) December 18, 2020