James Franklin talks PSU loyalty; Lions practice notes, more: Newsstand

Let's first start with James Franklin's comments about his loyalty to the Nittany Lions that drew headlines Wednesday night for including a "but" caveat. The full quote offers more context, however, though probably not enough to make every fan happy.

"At some point I'd love to guys, to sit down with you guys over a beer and talk through all of this. Talk through all of this in detail, kind of how it goes, the challenging situations that coaches are put in sometimes, especially if you're trying to be honest and upfront with everybody, and that's something that's very, very important to me. I think I have shown my loyalty to this team, to this program, to this community. I think I've been pretty consistent with that. There are times that you're put in challenging situations, and I just always want to be able to, when I say something, it's done, and it's in stone, and when you're talking about the future, that can be challenging at times.

"So, I am fiercely loyal to Penn State. I am fiercely loyal, most importantly, to these players and the staff, but there's a lot of moving parts with all of these things. There are a lot of moving parts, some of which we have talked about in the past.

"For me, that's what it's all about. It's about my relationships with these players, and the staff, and the people in that Lasch building, and the people in the community, and I think if people really would just take a minute and kind of think about how we've conducted ourselves over eight years in the community and everything else, I think our actions have aligned with that every step of the way."

--PSU coach James Franklin in response to the following question:

"You're a relationship guy, nd when it comes to some of the stuff we've talked about away from football this week, at the end of the day, everybody just sort of has to take somebody's word for what they say.

"Do you worry about burning goodwill with people that you have to talk to? How do you balance whatever's going on in your life with the things you want to achieve here, the things you want to achieve in general, and getting that done while at the same time keeping life for yourself?"