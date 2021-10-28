 James Franklin talks Penn State loyalty; Sean Clifford aims to run at Ohio State: Newsstand
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-28 08:23:28 -0500') }} football Edit

James Franklin talks PSU loyalty; Lions practice notes, more: Newsstand

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

There are numerous places to start this edition of the Penn State Nittany Lions newsstand for Oct. 28.

The day's top headlines and tweets are filled with James Franklin discussing his loyalty to the staff, players, and community here amid a broader conversation about his future, news about Sean Clifford's status, and other notes from practice.

There are picks and predictions out, too, for Saturday's Penn State-Ohio State game.

Let's get to it.

Penn State head coach James Franklin takes the field with his team for an NCAA college football game against Villanova in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State head coach James Franklin takes the field with his team for an NCAA college football game against Villanova in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Tweets of the day

Let's first start with James Franklin's comments about his loyalty to the Nittany Lions that drew headlines Wednesday night for including a "but" caveat. The full quote offers more context, however, though probably not enough to make every fan happy.

Here are more updates from Franklin's Wednesday night news conference:

Sean Clifford also met reporters on Wednesday:

Headlines of the day

Penn State coach James Franklin on relationships, loyalty to the Nittany Lions, his future and more: Gallen, PennLive

Projecting the PSU depth chart for Ohio State: Will any changes be made?: Pickel, BWI

Penn State-Ohio State Prediction: How the Lions Might Pull an Upset: Wogenrich, SI

For James Franklin, Penn State football, actions speak volumes: Bauer, BWI

How can Penn State football upset Ohio State on the road? Here are Saturday’s 2 key matchups: CDT

James Franklin sounds optimistic note at QB ahead of Ohio State clash: Bauer, BWI

Predictions | Penn State football tries to snap losing streak at Ohio State: Daily Collegian

Penn State football: Takeaways from James Franklin's Wednesday presser: Eckert, BWI

Penn State’s Dotson trying to put last loss behind him: Scarcella, Reading Eagle

Sean Clifford offers positive health update, talks PSU future: Pickel, BWI

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!
Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

Quote of the day

"At some point I'd love to guys, to sit down with you guys over a beer and talk through all of this. Talk through all of this in detail, kind of how it goes, the challenging situations that coaches are put in sometimes, especially if you're trying to be honest and upfront with everybody, and that's something that's very, very important to me. I think I have shown my loyalty to this team, to this program, to this community. I think I've been pretty consistent with that. There are times that you're put in challenging situations, and I just always want to be able to, when I say something, it's done, and it's in stone, and when you're talking about the future, that can be challenging at times.

"So, I am fiercely loyal to Penn State. I am fiercely loyal, most importantly, to these players and the staff, but there's a lot of moving parts with all of these things. There are a lot of moving parts, some of which we have talked about in the past.

"For me, that's what it's all about. It's about my relationships with these players, and the staff, and the people in that Lasch building, and the people in the community, and I think if people really would just take a minute and kind of think about how we've conducted ourselves over eight years in the community and everything else, I think our actions have aligned with that every step of the way."

--PSU coach James Franklin in response to the following question:

"You're a relationship guy, nd when it comes to some of the stuff we've talked about away from football this week, at the end of the day, everybody just sort of has to take somebody's word for what they say.

"Do you worry about burning goodwill with people that you have to talk to? How do you balance whatever's going on in your life with the things you want to achieve here, the things you want to achieve in general, and getting that done while at the same time keeping life for yourself?"

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}