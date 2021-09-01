James Franklin takeaways: Preparing for a road game, a DB of note, more
Penn State coach James Franklin covered plenty of ground with media members on Wednesday night during his final news conference of game week.
The eighth-year leader of the Nittany Lions spoke inside of Holuba Hall as rainstorms continued to pelt State College and much of Pennsylvania throughout the evening.
Dry conditions are in the forecast for Saturday's opener at Wisconsin, which is good news. And, speaking of news, what else should fans know from the 10-minute question and answer period?
Ji'Ayir Brown will be the starting safety opposite Jaquan Brisker, Franklin revealed, and that was the major takeaway of the night. You can read more about the decision here, and three more thoughts are below.
1. A different defensive back note
Penn State's starting secondary will feature Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr., at the corners, while Brown and Brisker will man the safeties spots.
None of that is a surprise, and considering the fact that Daequan Hardy often came in as the Nittany Lions' extra corner in 2020 when Brent Pry called for a subpackage, maybe it also shouldn't be shocking that Franklin sees the third-year player from Pittsburgh as someone who will have a 'significant role' this fall.
"Early on, I think one of his issues was, [he was] a little bit undersized, and he's gotten bigger, and stronger, and more confident, and I think he's going to have a significant role for us," Franklin said.
"I'm really proud of. He just he's just doing really well in a lot of different areas, and I do agree with you, I think he's gonna have a big role for us this year."
Hardy now stands 5-foot-9, 180 pounds after arriving in State College 10 pounds lighter. He made 10 tackles over nine games last year in addition to three pass breakups, a sack, and a quarterback hurry.
2. Getting ready for a road game
If you've ever been in the vicinity of the Lasch Building, outdoor fields at Holuba Hall, or Beaver Stadium during a Penn State practice, you know that it tends to be very loud.
There's a method to the madness, of course, and it is to prepare the team for situations, both home and away, when the crowd is deafening and verbal communication is next to impossible. This week, the Lions have not strayed from that plan as they ready to go to Camp Randall for their first game in front of fans since 2019.
"I'm a big believer in the crowd noise, so we do music on one side and do the crowd noise on the opposite to try to prepare for that and try to make it louder than it will be on game day," Franklin said. "We expect it to be a really good environment. Everybody's been waiting for college football for a long time.
"We always have the play clock going as well to try to get used to that, 25-second clocks when appropriate, 40-second clocks when appropriate, to try to make it more challenging in practice than it would be in a game, and noise is a big component of that."
3. The plan at left guard
Franklin said Tuesday that Anthony Whigan and Eric Wilson would split reps at left guard to start the season, and it goes without saying that it may not end up being a 50/50 division by the time the final horn sounds.
The head coach was asked about the plan there, though, and had this to say:
"It's a split right now. Obviously, if one player is playing better during the game than the other than, he'll play more. We're going into it with a mentality that they're going to split the reps, but very rarely does it necessarily play out that way."
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook