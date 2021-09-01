James Franklin takeaways: Preparing for a road game, a DB of note, more

Penn State coach James Franklin covered plenty of ground with media members on Wednesday night during his final news conference of game week. The eighth-year leader of the Nittany Lions spoke inside of Holuba Hall as rainstorms continued to pelt State College and much of Pennsylvania throughout the evening. Dry conditions are in the forecast for Saturday's opener at Wisconsin, which is good news. And, speaking of news, what else should fans know from the 10-minute question and answer period? Ji'Ayir Brown will be the starting safety opposite Jaquan Brisker, Franklin revealed, and that was the major takeaway of the night. You can read more about the decision here, and three more thoughts are below.

Penn State defensive back Daequan Hardy will have 'a significant role' James Franklin said. Photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics

1. A different defensive back note

Penn State's starting secondary will feature Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr., at the corners, while Brown and Brisker will man the safeties spots. None of that is a surprise, and considering the fact that Daequan Hardy often came in as the Nittany Lions' extra corner in 2020 when Brent Pry called for a subpackage, maybe it also shouldn't be shocking that Franklin sees the third-year player from Pittsburgh as someone who will have a 'significant role' this fall. "Early on, I think one of his issues was, [he was] a little bit undersized, and he's gotten bigger, and stronger, and more confident, and I think he's going to have a significant role for us," Franklin said. "I'm really proud of. He just he's just doing really well in a lot of different areas, and I do agree with you, I think he's gonna have a big role for us this year." Hardy now stands 5-foot-9, 180 pounds after arriving in State College 10 pounds lighter. He made 10 tackles over nine games last year in addition to three pass breakups, a sack, and a quarterback hurry.

2. Getting ready for a road game

If you've ever been in the vicinity of the Lasch Building, outdoor fields at Holuba Hall, or Beaver Stadium during a Penn State practice, you know that it tends to be very loud. There's a method to the madness, of course, and it is to prepare the team for situations, both home and away, when the crowd is deafening and verbal communication is next to impossible. This week, the Lions have not strayed from that plan as they ready to go to Camp Randall for their first game in front of fans since 2019. "I'm a big believer in the crowd noise, so we do music on one side and do the crowd noise on the opposite to try to prepare for that and try to make it louder than it will be on game day," Franklin said. "We expect it to be a really good environment. Everybody's been waiting for college football for a long time. "We always have the play clock going as well to try to get used to that, 25-second clocks when appropriate, 40-second clocks when appropriate, to try to make it more challenging in practice than it would be in a game, and noise is a big component of that."

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

3. The plan at left guard