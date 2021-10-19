James Franklin shares Penn State quarterback room update before Illinois
Penn State coach James Franklin said backup quarterbacks Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux will split reps during practice in the leadup to Illinois.
The eighth-year leader of the Nittany Lions declined to provide specifics in response to a direct question about starter Sean Clifford's status after he left the Iowa loss in the second quarter and never returned to action, and also wouldn't say when a decision about who his first-team passer will be would have to be made prior to the Noon Big Ten crossover matchup at Beaver Stadium.
"Will it be a competition? I think it's always a competition, but it's probably magnified a little bit," Franklin told reporters on Tuesday.
"We're looking at those guys very closely in practice, and in the scrimmage periods, and things like that. We'll split those reps between those two evenly, make it a competition."
Roberson was 7 of 21 for 34 yards and two interceptions over the final two and a half quarters of play at Kinnick Stadium, and he also ran for 27 yards on 10 carries. It was his first high-intensity snaps in a blue and white uniform. Veilleux doesn't have any, and in fact, joined the Nittany Lions ahead of the 2021 season after not playing a final prep slate of games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Four days before kickoff, the odds point to only those two being available for the matchup with the Fighting Illini, but it should be stressed that Franklin did not make any definitive statements on Clifford's availability one way or the other.
"I respect and understand you got to ask the question," Franklin said. "I hope you respect and understand that I'm not going to get into a whole lot of detail on a Tuesday. I haven't even talked to the players about that yet, haven't talked to my team about that yet; we haven't really even had a full-speed practice to do that.
"Obviously, no different than any other situation, you'd like to make the decision as early as you can. We're not in a position to do that right now. So, those reps will be divided evenly, and once we know that it's clear, then we'll make the decision and go from there."
Franklin later said that he thought the program was as aggressive as possible when trying to add a transfer portal quarterback back in the offseason, but the right fit was never found. It leaves the Lions where they are today, and that's hoping Clifford can return as quickly as possible while also needing to prepare two inexperienced players to be either the starter or the backup until that happens.
"As you know with Sean's, he's shown his toughness over the years. Coming over here to the press conference, I saw him in the facility. He kind of lives in there, watching film, and obviously now getting treatment, and doing everything he possibly can to put himself n the best position to get back as soon as possible, whenever that may be.
"He's doing all the right things. Not surprised by that, and hopefully that will put him in the best position to come back as soon as possible."
