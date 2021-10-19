James Franklin shares Penn State quarterback room update before Illinois

Penn State coach James Franklin said backup quarterbacks Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux will split reps during practice in the leadup to Illinois. The eighth-year leader of the Nittany Lions declined to provide specifics in response to a direct question about starter Sean Clifford's status after he left the Iowa loss in the second quarter and never returned to action, and also wouldn't say when a decision about who his first-team passer will be would have to be made prior to the Noon Big Ten crossover matchup at Beaver Stadium. "Will it be a competition? I think it's always a competition, but it's probably magnified a little bit," Franklin told reporters on Tuesday. "We're looking at those guys very closely in practice, and in the scrimmage periods, and things like that. We'll split those reps between those two evenly, make it a competition."

Penn State quarterbacks Sean Clifford, Christian Veilleux, and Ta'Quan Roberson throw passes during a Penn State spring practice. Penn State Athletics photo/Mark Selders

Roberson was 7 of 21 for 34 yards and two interceptions over the final two and a half quarters of play at Kinnick Stadium, and he also ran for 27 yards on 10 carries. It was his first high-intensity snaps in a blue and white uniform. Veilleux doesn't have any, and in fact, joined the Nittany Lions ahead of the 2021 season after not playing a final prep slate of games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Four days before kickoff, the odds point to only those two being available for the matchup with the Fighting Illini, but it should be stressed that Franklin did not make any definitive statements on Clifford's availability one way or the other. "I respect and understand you got to ask the question," Franklin said. "I hope you respect and understand that I'm not going to get into a whole lot of detail on a Tuesday. I haven't even talked to the players about that yet, haven't talked to my team about that yet; we haven't really even had a full-speed practice to do that. "Obviously, no different than any other situation, you'd like to make the decision as early as you can. We're not in a position to do that right now. So, those reps will be divided evenly, and once we know that it's clear, then we'll make the decision and go from there."