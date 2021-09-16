James Franklin set to scout prospects night before Auburn Game
Despite the fact that Penn State is set for not only its biggest home game of the season Saturday night, but also its biggest recruiting event in almost two years, head coach James Franklin and members of his staff won't be staying in State College Friday.
With a few solid high school games on the slate across Pennsylvania, Franklin is expected to hit the road Friday morning to drop in and see a few players.
BWI's Ryan Snyder has the latest on where he's expected to be Friday morning, as well as which games he'll see in the evening. Click the link below to join us inside The Lions Den.
