James Franklin's message to Lonnie White; Realignment, more: Newsstand

Monday was a busy day for the Penn State football program.
The Lions had to wish one of their own well as he embarks on a full-time baseball career instead of one split with football at the college level. But, there was good news: Commitment No. 22 is in for head coach James Franklin's Class of 2022.
Conference realignment talk continues to dominate the news cycle, as well, and PSU's recruiting surge isn't done yet.
As we kickoff Tuesday, here are the top headlines and tweets from around the Penn State and college football world on July 27.
Tweets of the day
Florida three-star corner Camron Miller became the Lions' 10th verbal commitment since June began when he picked them over Virginia Tech on Monday.
It didn't take long for Penn State national recruiting director Kenny Sanders to hop on Twitter and not only celebrate the win but also share that the team's success isn't over yet, which is likely an optimistic look ahead to the rest of the week.
PSU is the favorite for both Cristian Driver and KJ Winston as the pair of four-stars from Texas and Maryland will announce on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
Speaking of Miller, the 6-foot, 180-pound recruit played a lot of quarterback and some safety during his junior season, but Penn State sees him as a corner all the way, and he should start getting experience at that spot now that he's transferred to Jacksonville, Fla., Trinity Christian Academy.
In case you missed any of it, here's the commitment hub:
Franklin has officially wished Lonnie White Jr. well, as the Malvern Prep two-sport star who was picked by Pittsburgh with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft has decided to sign with the Pirates. His signing bonus is over slot at $1.5 million, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Conference realignment and expansion talk is going to dominate the college football news cycle until the season begins (and even during it) now that Texas and Oklahoma have officially started taking the path that will one day lead them to the SEC.
What could the Big Ten do in response?
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports that there is a select group of schools that the conference would seemingly be interested in adding. For the record, it would be surprising if the Big Ten did anything soon, and this is more spitballing than anything else. The conference is methodical, and a quick strike at adding Big 12 schools would be out of character.