Visibly and audibly frustrated, clarifying that his disappointment has not been so much with the conference's decision to postpone football but rather the process and the timing in which the decision was made, Franklin spoke for roughly an hour. In it, he discussed the magnitude of the effort that went into making the first week of preseason practices run smoothly and without a single COVID-19 transmission, the troubles with communication in the decision-making process, the possibility for a reversal of course, and plans for the future, among other items.

That was James Franklin's message to the media Wednesday morning, just a week removed from the Big Ten's Aug. 11 decision to postpone all fall sports until at least the spring, effectively shutting down Penn State football in the process.

1) Franklin was unequivocal about a multitude of topics Wednesday morning, but none more so than his position that Penn State had painstakingly enacted sustainable protocols to best ensure the health and safety of its football players.

As a result, much of his current frustration stems from the seeming effectiveness of that effort, only to see it thrown away in the face of agreeable outcomes in the limited sample size until the operation was unceremoniously halted. And he wasn’t alone in that opinion.

“I think that's where a lot of the frustration comes on a lot of campuses because so many people worked so hard to make it work. A lot of people sacrificed a lot of things to allow for the football season to happen,” Franklin said, detailing the variety of changes endured by players, their parents, the staff, and personnel throughout the program. “There are so many sacrifices being made to make it work.”

Describing himself as “Mother Hen” in his constant chiding of office personnel or players to wear their masks properly, or providing instant feedback on the practice field for following health and safety protocols, Franklin said he spent his “entire time doing that and so did a lot of people on” the program’s staff.

“And the challenge is, you work so hard to create this culture and this chemistry and building this organization that runs like a family,” he said. “And we've worked to build these habits. And now we're trying to break them all down, how people interact. It was challenging. But we made those decisions, and we made those sacrifices, and it was working. It was working really well.

“And we weren't naive, that we didn't think there was going to be challenges and there wasn't going to be some positive cases in the community and on campus and within our football team. But everybody was at a place where we felt like we were controlling as many of the variables as we possibly could. And it was working.”

To then get the results after a first full week of practices and see zero positive COVID-19 tests, Franklin continued, demonstrated a reinforcement that the plan’s efficacy was, at least for the time being, solid.

“We're pretty much doing everything that we would do, and we were doing it for a period of time that, if we didn't have the right structure in place, it would have been obvious. And we did it and didn't have one positive over that period of time,” Franklin said. “So I think we were showing that the plan worked. And I think that was a similar conversation that I had with a lot of coaches, not only within the Big Ten but across the country, that it was working.

“Again, I'm not naive to think that this was going to be smooth sailing the whole time, but I think that was the hard part is so many people worked so hard to come up with a plan to make it work, and then all of a sudden, it changes and you weren't a part of the conversation and you didn't completely understand why, and the thing that I was trying to have control over our campus was working pretty good.”





2) A point of contention for Franklin, however, was that his objections were not ultimately aimed at the decision itself.

Describing the decision as one made based on the best interests of the conference’s student-athletes from “a health and welfare standpoint,” Franklin actually went so far as to offer some level of credit that a tough, unpopular decision had been made in that vein.

“Let's understand, everybody understands the magnitude of this decision, so I think in some ways, there should be some praise for the decision that was made,” he said. “But as I've stated before, my issue has been the process and the timing of it, not necessarily the actual decision that was made.”

And as Franklin would go on to explain at length, and repeatedly, through the course of the hour-long question and answer session, was that the abrupt announcement of the Big Ten’s postponement of all fall sports left his program, and many others, without any direction.

Describing the challenges of delivering bad news to players and their families, then having no solid answers for their questions, Franklin said the list of uncertainties was substantial. “If we were going to make the decision to delay the season, that we at least took the time to work with the NCAA and the Big Ten to have all the answers for what that's gonna mean.”

What would it mean for eligibility and for total scholarships per program? When would the next opportunity be for Penn State’s players to compete? What would it mean for roster management? What would the decision mean for incoming recruits and their eligibility?

“It’s difficult to continue getting up in front of those people as the leader of my organization and not only deliver bad news, but not be able to deliver the answers to their questions,” Franklin said. “I think that's the job of a leader is to set the vision, set the plan, and then drive everybody towards that vision and that plan. And when you do face challenges or issues, it's the job of the leader either to have the answers or find the answers, and I was not able to do that. So that was the challenge.

“How we got to this decision, I'm not in a position to answer that because I wasn't in the room. But I do know when you make a decision of this magnitude that affects so many people on such a significant level, maybe the most important decision in the history of the Big Ten, it wasn't made in ambiguity. It wasn't vague. There's no way we made this decision without everybody being clear on what the decision was.”





3) As to the path forward from this point, Franklin did not share any optimism that the fall season was still on the table as salvageable.

Alluding to multiple factions currently attempting to convince the Big Ten to reverse its decision as a conference, Franklin said his hopes didn’t match the reality of the situation.

“Do I think things are going to change? I don't think we're going to go back to a fall season. I don't think that that's going to happen,” he said. “I don't think the petitions and the voices are going to allow us to go back and say we're going to play this fall. I wish that was the case, but I don't see that happening.”





4) As a result, Franklin and the Nittany Lions have also had to grapple with the notion of what could have been for this year’s team.

Understanding that a potential spring season, however likely or unlikely that might be, would bring with it a host of changes on the roster without a change to the NFL’s current combine and draft calendar, Franklin described the program as he saw it in the few days of preseason practice the program was able to conduct.

“We had a chance to be pretty good. I think we were preseason ranked inside the top 10 on almost everybody's chart. And we were standing out there those first couple days of practice and I'm looking around and we got a good looking team,” he said. “We're big, we're long, we're lean. We got a bunch of guys that are over 300 pounds that look like they're to 270-260. We're fast, we're athletic. And then we had difference-makers on both sides of the ball.

“So yeah, is that part of it, that you felt like this season had the opportunity or had the chance, not guaranteed, but had the opportunity and had the chance to be a special season for Penn State? Yes. Yes. So that's part of the frustration.”