James Franklin press conference news & notes: "It was working"
It was working.
That was James Franklin's message to the media Wednesday morning, just a week removed from the Big Ten's Aug. 11 decision to postpone all fall sports until at least the spring, effectively shutting down Penn State football in the process.
Visibly and audibly frustrated, clarifying that his disappointment has not been so much with the conference's decision to postpone football but rather the process and the timing in which the decision was made, Franklin spoke for roughly an hour. In it, he discussed the magnitude of the effort that went into making the first week of preseason practices run smoothly and without a single COVID-19 transmission, the troubles with communication in the decision-making process, the possibility for a reversal of course, and plans for the future, among other items.
Let’s get right into the biggest takeaways from the session, here:
1) Franklin was unequivocal about a multitude of topics Wednesday morning, but none more so than his position that Penn State had painstakingly enacted sustainable protocols to best ensure the health and safety of its football players.
As a result, much of his current frustration stems from the seeming effectiveness of that effort, only to see it thrown away in the face of agreeable outcomes in the limited sample size until the operation was unceremoniously halted. And he wasn’t alone in that opinion.
“I think that's where a lot of the frustration comes on a lot of campuses because so many people worked so hard to make it work. A lot of people sacrificed a lot of things to allow for the football season to happen,” Franklin said, detailing the variety of changes endured by players, their parents, the staff, and personnel throughout the program. “There are so many sacrifices being made to make it work.”
Describing himself as “Mother Hen” in his constant chiding of office personnel or players to wear their masks properly, or providing instant feedback on the practice field for following health and safety protocols, Franklin said he spent his “entire time doing that and so did a lot of people on” the program’s staff.
“And the challenge is, you work so hard to create this culture and this chemistry and building this organization that runs like a family,” he said. “And we've worked to build these habits. And now we're trying to break them all down, how people interact. It was challenging. But we made those decisions, and we made those sacrifices, and it was working. It was working really well.
“And we weren't naive, that we didn't think there was going to be challenges and there wasn't going to be some positive cases in the community and on campus and within our football team. But everybody was at a place where we felt like we were controlling as many of the variables as we possibly could. And it was working.”
To then get the results after a first full week of practices and see zero positive COVID-19 tests, Franklin continued, demonstrated a reinforcement that the plan’s efficacy was, at least for the time being, solid.
“We're pretty much doing everything that we would do, and we were doing it for a period of time that, if we didn't have the right structure in place, it would have been obvious. And we did it and didn't have one positive over that period of time,” Franklin said. “So I think we were showing that the plan worked. And I think that was a similar conversation that I had with a lot of coaches, not only within the Big Ten but across the country, that it was working.
“Again, I'm not naive to think that this was going to be smooth sailing the whole time, but I think that was the hard part is so many people worked so hard to come up with a plan to make it work, and then all of a sudden, it changes and you weren't a part of the conversation and you didn't completely understand why, and the thing that I was trying to have control over our campus was working pretty good.”
2) A point of contention for Franklin, however, was that his objections were not ultimately aimed at the decision itself.
Describing the decision as one made based on the best interests of the conference’s student-athletes from “a health and welfare standpoint,” Franklin actually went so far as to offer some level of credit that a tough, unpopular decision had been made in that vein.
“Let's understand, everybody understands the magnitude of this decision, so I think in some ways, there should be some praise for the decision that was made,” he said. “But as I've stated before, my issue has been the process and the timing of it, not necessarily the actual decision that was made.”
And as Franklin would go on to explain at length, and repeatedly, through the course of the hour-long question and answer session, was that the abrupt announcement of the Big Ten’s postponement of all fall sports left his program, and many others, without any direction.
Describing the challenges of delivering bad news to players and their families, then having no solid answers for their questions, Franklin said the list of uncertainties was substantial. “If we were going to make the decision to delay the season, that we at least took the time to work with the NCAA and the Big Ten to have all the answers for what that's gonna mean.”
What would it mean for eligibility and for total scholarships per program? When would the next opportunity be for Penn State’s players to compete? What would it mean for roster management? What would the decision mean for incoming recruits and their eligibility?
“It’s difficult to continue getting up in front of those people as the leader of my organization and not only deliver bad news, but not be able to deliver the answers to their questions,” Franklin said. “I think that's the job of a leader is to set the vision, set the plan, and then drive everybody towards that vision and that plan. And when you do face challenges or issues, it's the job of the leader either to have the answers or find the answers, and I was not able to do that. So that was the challenge.
“How we got to this decision, I'm not in a position to answer that because I wasn't in the room. But I do know when you make a decision of this magnitude that affects so many people on such a significant level, maybe the most important decision in the history of the Big Ten, it wasn't made in ambiguity. It wasn't vague. There's no way we made this decision without everybody being clear on what the decision was.”
3) As to the path forward from this point, Franklin did not share any optimism that the fall season was still on the table as salvageable.
Alluding to multiple factions currently attempting to convince the Big Ten to reverse its decision as a conference, Franklin said his hopes didn’t match the reality of the situation.
“Do I think things are going to change? I don't think we're going to go back to a fall season. I don't think that that's going to happen,” he said. “I don't think the petitions and the voices are going to allow us to go back and say we're going to play this fall. I wish that was the case, but I don't see that happening.”
4) As a result, Franklin and the Nittany Lions have also had to grapple with the notion of what could have been for this year’s team.
Understanding that a potential spring season, however likely or unlikely that might be, would bring with it a host of changes on the roster without a change to the NFL’s current combine and draft calendar, Franklin described the program as he saw it in the few days of preseason practice the program was able to conduct.
“We had a chance to be pretty good. I think we were preseason ranked inside the top 10 on almost everybody's chart. And we were standing out there those first couple days of practice and I'm looking around and we got a good looking team,” he said. “We're big, we're long, we're lean. We got a bunch of guys that are over 300 pounds that look like they're to 270-260. We're fast, we're athletic. And then we had difference-makers on both sides of the ball.
“So yeah, is that part of it, that you felt like this season had the opportunity or had the chance, not guaranteed, but had the opportunity and had the chance to be a special season for Penn State? Yes. Yes. So that's part of the frustration.”
5) Insisting that his job and main focus right now is to not dwell on what could have been, but rather turn his attention to what still can be, Franklin said there is a laundry list of new items to figure out.
And that process is being done without a full accounting of what the guidelines will be for the sport and the conference moving forward.
Still, with a rough outline of reporting breaking Tuesday night indicating that the NCAA’s Oversight Committee had approved a plan for non-competing programs to conduct just 12 hours per week of practices and other team activities, comprehensively, Franklin blasted that framework. Comparing Penn State with national peers who were able to conduct spring practices before the pandemic shut down all NCAA sports in March, Franklin said the Nittany Lions were as many as 20 practices short of their competition.
“It’s hard for me to set a plan for the team and set a plan for my staff when I didn't know what type of access we were going to have. We put a plan together, but it was based on 20 hours,” he said. “I don't agree at all with the 12 hours. That makes no sense that other teams are going to be playing a season and we're only going to get to work with our guys for 12 hours.
“The problem is, when we vote on these things, you got voting from basically everybody from all the different conferences, and right now, the only people voting in the best interest of the Big Ten is the people from the Big Ten.”
As a result, the framework outlined Tuesday night for 12-hour practice weeks is one not being made with a plurality of voices from the Big Ten and Pac-12 in mind.
“I can't understand how us being able to work with our student-athletes for 12 hours when other people are getting the full season, how that's in the best interest of college football, how that's in the best interest of our student-athletes, how that's in the best interest of the Big Ten, and specifically at Penn State,” Franklin said. “So that's been the challenge with all of this is coming up with a plan to move forward and get everybody excited and driven towards that plan when you're dependent on so many others that may not understand the consequences of the decisions they're making.”'
6) Responding to a widely shared social media post from Ohio State football blogger Jeff Snook, Franklin dismissed a report indicating that Penn State President Eric Barron was “on board” with a plan for the Nittany Lions to play a home-and-home, 10-game Big Ten season with five other programs in the conference, as one he had “not heard anything about.”
That said, Franklin did point to his spring comments about the Big Ten, and the potential for decisions to allow select teams within the conference to proceed without complete uniformity from every member institution, as being prescient.
“When I made the statement that I did about exhausting every opportunity to play for my team, and for my parents, and for our staff, and for our players, that's really what I was talking about,” he said. “I brought that up months earlier, that there could be a situation where certain teams may be able to make this thing work and other teams wouldn't, based on state rules and guidelines and how the university is handling it and their plan. That's what I was talking about at that time, that the Big Ten may have a decision to make. Do they allow teams for a year to play outside of the conference because it was not going to be the same?
“I had mentioned some programs, and people got upset with the programs I was mentioning, and I wasn't mentioning any specific programs for a reason, I was just saying Nebraska's challenges may be different than Penn State's challenges, compared to Rutgers' challenges compared to Wisconsin's challenges, just based on the demographics.”
