The question posed to Franklin at this time every year is, of course, what type of team will the Nittany Lions be?

“Media Days for us as coaches kind of ends summer break,” said Franklin. “We’re ready to roll and looking forward to getting back on campus and work with our guys.”

The official start of Penn State’s preseason practice is still a couple of weeks away. From there, nearly all of August will separate those practices from the start of the 2019 schedule, kicking off with Idaho Aug. 31.

Certainly, in reeling off a list of accomplishments achieved by the program through the past three seasons, Franklin is well-aware of what they’ve been in recent years. Describing those successes as a “foundation to build on,” Franklin noted the program’s 14-consecutive winning seasons, its status as one of only six programs to win nine-or-more regular-season games in the past three years, its growing home attendance numbers, and its ninth-best FBS winning percentage the past three campaigns.

In a press conference that more than once referred to his postgame comments following a 27-26 loss to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium last season, though, Franklin has his sights set on shifting the program into a new, even more successful era.

To get there, he acknowledged that the team probably has “more question marks this year” than it has had in any of the past few, highly successful seasons. And those questions start with a quarterback position that will see a new face in the starter’s role for the first time in 40 games.

“Whenever you lose a quarterback that played as many games and started as many games as Trace McSorley did for us and was able to win at such a high level, obviously there are question marks going into the season,” said Franklin. “But we've been fortunate to be able to recruit extremely well. (We’re) very confident in the way we developed that position, as well, and we think we're going to have great competition.”

Continuing, Franklin described both rising redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford and rising redshirt freshman Will Levis as “veterans” in the minds of Penn State’s coaching staff. Of those two, plus two true freshmen in Michael Johnson Jr. and Ta’Quan Roberson, Franklin is expecting to have a great competition in preseason camp.

“We’ll make the decision when the decision has been made, when it's obvious to everybody who our starting quarterback is going to be,” said Franklin. “Sean was able to gain some experience last year and do some pretty good things for us, and I know he is excited and champing at the bit as well as Levis is, too. Big shoes to fill, but we've got tremendous confidence in those guys and what they're going to be able to do for our program.”

Taking his analysis through both sides of the ball and special teams, Franklin offered that some of the young and inexperienced positions of Penn State’s 2018 team have since had an opportunity to develop.

Beginning with special teams, Franklin said that punter Blake Gillikin has an opportunity to be “really strong,” with Jake Pinegar returning to handle field goals and Rafael Checa on kickoffs, plus the addition of transfer kicker Jordan Stout from Virginia Tech.

Moving into the offense, Franklin said that at wide receiver, the experiences of the 2018 season should help the returning group to take steps toward improvement this year. At tight end, the experience gained could turn the position group into a strength with sophomore Pat Freiermuth and senior Nick Bowers.

In the absence of both Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders, feature back mainstays in each of the past four seasons, Franklin said the goal will be to continue to do so. And along the offensive line, three returning starters will anchor a group welcoming at least two new faces to the mix this season.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions have fewer questions to answer heading into preseason camp.

“At defensive end, I think we have a chance to be as good as anywhere in the country at defensive end,” he said. “(We) went into spring ball with question marks at D-tackle. I think we're probably a little bit further ahead there than we thought we were; same thing at the safety position. And then we feel like we've got a chance to be really talented at linebacker and corner.”

Should those questions throughout the lineup be answered positively this preseason, Franklin explained later in the press conference the time and effort dedicated to taking the next step as a program. Coaching, scheme, player development, recruiting, and facilities, an all-encompassing examination of the program, were up for a dialogue in the off-season. And of those conversations, Franklin said that the competitive games with Ohio State the past three years were heartbreaking and needed to be improved upon.

“We've got to find a way to be able to take that next step and be able to do it consistently,” he said. “But we're at a point as a program, it's not one glaring area. It's fighting for every small fraction that we possibly could find, and that's in every area. That's nutrition, that's sports science, that's scheme, that's all of it, every single aspect we've got to be fighting and competing in every area to make sure that we're putting ourselves in the best position to be successful week in and week out against the best teams in college football.”

The Nittany Lions will get another chance in earnest six weeks from Saturday when they host the Vandals at Beaver Stadium.