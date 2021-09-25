James Franklin feels Penn State football lacks 'edge' in Villanova win

"I feel like our guys a little bit were enjoying people patting them on the back," Franklin said. "We talked about it all week long. I don't know if we had the same edge today that we've had the previous three weeks, but we found a way to get a win."

Franklin had little issue explaining his perspective to the media after Penn State's comfortable, but perhaps underwhelming, 38-17 win over Villanova on Saturday.

Penn Sate Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin sensed something about his team this week that he didn't like.

Franklin cited a poor practice from his team on Wednesday as part of a week that did not see his team meet expectations from a mindset perspective.

Linebacker Brandon Smith described that practice as "weird" when he spoke after the game. He said he didn't know why it happened, but that the players will use that practice and the week as a whole as an opportunity for growth.

"We've had very little of that since I've been here," Franklin said. "... We haven't really had a lot of that during camp, but I thought Wednesday we did not have a good practice, so I think they're getting patted on the back. I think they are reading articles, and we'll make sure that there's no leftovers of that come Sunday. I'll make sure that we clear all those things out of the fridge."

There were certainly aspects of the performance that left room for criticism on the day.

The running game has emerged as the main target for critique among onlookers through the early portion of the season, and the Nittany Lions did nothing to address those concerns in this game.

If anything, those worries heightened, as Penn State rushed the ball 34 times for only 80 yards against an FCS defense.

Franklin also directed some criticism toward the performance of Penn State's backups after they entered the game in the fourth quarter — a quarter Villanova won 14-7.

Still, Franklin said he felt it was important that the locker room felt like a winning locker room after the game. He's wary of being too critical in the moments right after a victory, and it's something that's appreciated by his players.

"Winning is very hard," defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo said. "We like to say all the time that there's a lot of programs that are sad right now. We've got to appreciate the little wins when you get them because we know it's very hard."

Rest assured though, the corrections are coming.

Franklin said he plans to coach hard on Sunday, and that the meetings will be difficult, too.

"To me, if we have the team that I think we do then they want that," he said. "They want us to coach them hard and make the corrections. I don't want to do it after a win, but there's things that we have to get fixed and get fixed quick."

Smith said he knows of a few mistakes he made off the top of his head that will be brought up — but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I would rather you tell me that I need to pick it up and I need to adjust something than let me just fall because obviously that shows that you care," Smith said.

