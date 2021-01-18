"At the end of the day it was a very tough decision," Franklin said. "But, philosophically, I felt like it was the right thing to do to get where we want to go and play a style on offense that I think is going to be important for us to play in a lot of different ways, whether it's our team and what we're going to have to do to be successful on the field in terms of explosive plays, turnovers, and then obviously scoring points...how that impacts our locker room, how that impacts recruiting — all of it."

Speaking to the media for the first time since he made the decision to move on from offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and bring in former Texas OC Mike Yurcich, Franklin made it clear that the way Penn State's offense played last season wasn't consistent with his vision for how the Nittany Lions should attack.

Franklin had been in contact with Yurcich for a long time, he said, adding that his decision to make the change is one that developed very quickly. Yurcich's offense was the second-best in the Big 12 last season from a total yardage perspective, and was quite explosive, too, ranking 17th in the country in yards per play.

Explosive plays are at the center of what Franklin wants to do — and one of his favorite talking points. But the reality is that in the last two seasons, Penn State's offense hasn't been very explosive.

Last season, Penn State ranked 83rd nationally with 5.3 yards per play. The Nittany Lions were slightly better the season before, coming in 57th in the nation with a 5.7 yard average, but that still isn't up to the standard Penn State set when at its best.

In 2016 and 2017 — Franklin's two best seasons since taking over at Penn State — his team averaged 6.4 yards per play, 16th and 17th in the country, respectively.

"An emphasis on explosive plays, an emphasis on scoring points, they're the most important things that you have to do on offense and specifically in current college football, the way this thing is trending," Franklin said. "There's going to be games when you have to score 40 points.

"That's really the emphasis, on those statistics and those things, and making sure it aligns with the how we want to play, the exciting brand of football we want to play on offense."

Penn State reached that 40-point total just once last season, in a 56-21 blowout of a hapless Illinois team in what turned out to be the final game of the year.

To get his Nittany Lions back to the point where it reaches that total consistently, Franklin isn't relying on Yurcich to implement something new. Franklin, instead, is bringing in Yurcich to help Penn State revert back to its old offensive style.

"A few years ago we were running the spread, we were mixing in tempo, we were doing a bunch of those things and had a lot of success," Franklin said. "And then, obviously, with the decision that we made in the last hiring cycle, that was a little bit different than [Ciarrocca's] background.

"This hopefully is going to get us a little bit closer back to that, to who we want to be and what our philosophy is on offense. It aligns more with where we're at. Tempo will be part of that as well."

For Franklin and Penn State, it's the fourth offensive coordinator hire in the last five years, and, while continuity is something Franklin said he would like to achieve, sometimes the nature of college football makes it difficult.

"Don't get me wrong, we want as much continuity as we possibly can have, but there's going to be turnover in college football. I think for us, one of the things that's a little bit different is two of our situations have been for what I would deem as positive movement, guys that have gotten head coaching jobs.

"You'd like to have as much continuity as you possibly can have, but I don't know if that is realistic in today's college football."



