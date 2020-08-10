 Penn State head coach James Franklin offered his public support for the #IWantToPlay movement.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-10 16:21:10 -0500') }} football Edit

James Franklin echoes Nittany Lions' calls to keep playing

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 15th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

James Franklin has added his voice to the growing chorus of college football stakeholders pushing to play.

Tweeting his support for his players and their participation in the #WeWantToPlay movement on social media, Franklin said it is his "responsibility to help them chase their dreams, both collectively & individually" and that he is "willing to fight WITH them" and for the program as a whole.

Franklin's social media push comes on the heels of a deluge of posts from current and former Penn State players this weekend voicing their position on a 2020 college football season that is reportedly at-risk of never getting off the ground, despite a completely revamped schedule and the start of preseason practices just last week.

Among the Tweets, team leaders like quarterback Sean Clifford, Jesse Luketa, Lamont Wade, Will Fries, Michal Menet, Pat Freiermuth and a host of others all indicated their desire to see team activities continue and an eventual college football season come to fruition.

Penn State practiced without pads again Monday, as mandated by the Big Ten's current protocols for preseason practices. The Nittany Lions are continuing to prepare for a currently scheduled Sept. 5 home opener against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium.

(Edit: A report late Monday afternoon from the Centre Daily Times' Jon Sauber indicated the program's second practice had been canceled due to ongoing concerns over the fate of the season.)

The Big Ten, meanwhile, is reportedly set to make a decision and take a vote from its member university presidents Monday evening to decide the fate of the conference's fall sports.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}