James Franklin echoes Nittany Lions' calls to keep playing
James Franklin has added his voice to the growing chorus of college football stakeholders pushing to play.
Tweeting his support for his players and their participation in the #WeWantToPlay movement on social media, Franklin said it is his "responsibility to help them chase their dreams, both collectively & individually" and that he is "willing to fight WITH them" and for the program as a whole.
I love our players & believe it is my responsibility to help them chase their dreams, both collectively & individually. I am willing to fight WITH them & for our program!#WeAre— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) August 10, 2020
Franklin's social media push comes on the heels of a deluge of posts from current and former Penn State players this weekend voicing their position on a 2020 college football season that is reportedly at-risk of never getting off the ground, despite a completely revamped schedule and the start of preseason practices just last week.
Among the Tweets, team leaders like quarterback Sean Clifford, Jesse Luketa, Lamont Wade, Will Fries, Michal Menet, Pat Freiermuth and a host of others all indicated their desire to see team activities continue and an eventual college football season come to fruition.
Since day one coming back to campus the Penn State Football staff and medical experts have put our health and safety first, above anything else. The guidelines put into place keep us safe while playing the game we love. We are ready to play and we want to play.— Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) August 9, 2020
Through the noise and the uncertainty, everyone in this program has worked day in and day out since we arrived back on campus in early June. We will continue preparing under proper guidlines for the upcoming season hopeful that the Big Ten will allow us to play.— Pj Mustipher (@KingPJ55) August 9, 2020
I feel safer playing football than being home!! Never wanted to play football more than now! #IWantToPlay— Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) August 10, 2020
August 9, 2020
Tariq Castro-Fields (@ayeewonton) goes in-depth on his Training Camp experience with Mitch Gerber (@MitchGerber)!#WeAre— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 10, 2020
Student-athletes are wearing clear top + bottom helmet face shields during play & all student-athletes & staff are wearing masks at all times. pic.twitter.com/GGwfr4M21g
Penn State practiced without pads again Monday, as mandated by the Big Ten's current protocols for preseason practices. The Nittany Lions are continuing to prepare for a currently scheduled Sept. 5 home opener against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium.
(Edit: A report late Monday afternoon from the Centre Daily Times' Jon Sauber indicated the program's second practice had been canceled due to ongoing concerns over the fate of the season.)
The Big Ten, meanwhile, is reportedly set to make a decision and take a vote from its member university presidents Monday evening to decide the fate of the conference's fall sports.
The Big Ten's presidents are scheduled to meet again on a call at 6 o'clock ET tonight, when they'll make the final decision on the football season, per source.— Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) August 10, 2020
