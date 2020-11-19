In addition to defensive end, adding another wide receiver and an offensive lineman is also important. Penn State just offered Duke wide receiver commit Harrison Wallace Wednesday evening, while Louisiana native Keon Coleman is also in the mix. Running back, which wasn't considered a need until just recently, is another position that feels likely to see an addition.

One spot that's clearly a major point of focus is defensive end. With Shane Simmons and Shaka Toney set to leave, plus the possibility that Jayson Oweh enters the NFL Draft, there's a real chance that Penn State has just four defensive ends when spring practice starts in March. As long as he signs, Indiana native Rodney McGraw will join them in the summer, but even so, at least one additional edge rusher is an absolute must. Even if they do add a high school senior to the class, this will remain a position that the Nittany Lions need to consider addressing in the transfer portal.

Penn State's Class of 2021 was always expected to be small, but with just 14 commitments and less than a month to go before the start of the early signing period, there's still plenty of work to do at a few key positions.

In recent years, James Franklin and his staff have been able to use their success on the field as a major advantage late in the cycle, but after an 0-4 start this season and the possibility of a losing season, those discussions with recruits have become much more difficult.

When asked last night how he addresses this year's start with recruits, Franklin said that all he can do is tell them "the truth."

"I'm very transparent in recruiting. I always have been," Franklin said. "I get into probably a little bit more of the details and a little bit more [of] the specifics of what's going on behind the scenes. But yeah, I'm very truthful. I'm very transparent and honest about what's going on. Obviously, there's an opportunity for them as well."

Franklin went on to add, "But I also think that there's a portion of the people out there that [understand that]... for four years, we've done some pretty good things. Maybe the most successful era in Penn State's Big Ten history. That's not happening right now, but I do think people look at the whole situation. We're just very honest and upfront, and I think the worst thing you can do is avoid it. You have very direct, honest conversations, and you talk about it, make sure everybody's on the same page. It's not always easy to do. It's not fun jumping on those calls on a Sunday or Monday, but you got to do it, it's part of it and that's going to be important for us moving forward as well."

Another serious issue that's going to hinder their efforts is the NCAA's decision to once again push back the dead period. Back in September, the NCAA's Division I Council announced that the dead period would be extended through the rest of the calendar year, ending Jan. 1, 2021. That got some 2021 prospects hopeful that they'd be able to squeeze in a handful of visits before Feb. 3. Instead, it was extended again Wednesday evening until April 15, 2021.

As expected, Franklin saw both sides of that situation.

"I don't like it for the recruits, their experience and their process," he said. "As we've talked about before, specifically for schools like Penn State, that you have to have a very specific plan to get to; it's not something you just kind of pass on your way to Philly or you pass on your way to Pittsburgh or whatever it may be.

"So, I think it's impactful. But I think at the end of the day, it's hard to justify bringing anybody into the bubbles that we're trying to create. Our focus, and our emphasis, has to be on our current student-athletes, and you don't want to do anything to jeopardize them. It's challenging as it is, but I also sympathize and understand that we wish the recruits had an opportunity to have a normal experience."

One change that the NCAA did make with Wednesday's announcement is that basically anyone associated with Penn State is now allowed to initiate conversations with prospective student-athletes without countable coaches being present. So, for example, running backs Journey Brown, Noah Cain and/or Devyn Ford, can now reach out to a recruit like Deshun Murrell on their own. That could all happen before, but Ja'Juan Seider or one of Penn State's 10 countable coaches had to initiate it all. The same goes for academic advisors, professors and other members of the Penn State faculty. Even athletic director Sandy Barbour can now initiate recruiting calls if she so choses. Meeting players, academic advisors and members of the athletic department were all part of a normal official visit, so this is the NCAA's best attempt at allowing that kind of contact to take place.

*******

HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook