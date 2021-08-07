James Franklin, coordinators talk at Penn State media day: Watch

The 2021 Penn State Nittany Lion football season is finally here!

Head coach James Franklin and his team kicked off preseason practice Friday evening with all eyes on the season opener at Wisconsin Sept. 5. Following a 4-5 season in 2020, the Nittany Lions are expected to bounce back to winning ways. Although official polls haven't been released yet, many expect Penn State to rank among the top 20 to start the season.

But before we get to actual games, Franklin, as well as the entire staff and team, met with the media Saturday for Penn State's annual media day to discuss a variety of topics ahead of the 2021 season.

You can watch all three complete press conference below.