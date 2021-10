James Franklin asked about PSU future; latest on Sean Clifford: Newsstand

Penn State visits Ohio State for another top-25 showdown between the two stories programs on Saturday.

However, unlike years past, the game was hardly the major focal point of head coach James Franklin's Tuesday news conference.

Instead, the eighth-year leader of the Nittany Lions was asked about distractions, his future in State College, the team's two-game losing skid, and more ahead of the 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Columbus.

Today's newsstand has those answers, and we'll also hear from Buckeyes coach Ryan Day in addition to sharing the other top tweets and headlines from Lions land and around college football, including a Sean Clifford update.