Watch: Franklin and Clifford meet with media after Wednesday's practice
Penn State coach James Franklin held his final news conference with reporters on Wednesday night before the Lions hit the road to take on No. 12 Wisconsin.
The leader of the Nittany Lions covered a number of topics, including who will start at safety next to Jaquan Brisker, Rasheed Walker's captaincy, how the team is preparing for an opposing crowd at Camp Randall, and more.
Fans can see the video question and answer session in the embedded media player below.
In addition to Franklin, starting quarterback Sean Clifford also took questions from the media Wednesday evening. Clifford was just named a captain for the third time earlier this week, which was a first in program history along with Jonathan Sutherland. He discussed that, the progression he's seen from Walker over the years, plus his thoughts on the Wisconsin Badgers ahead of Saturday.
Kickoff is set for Noon ET (11 a.m. CST) in Madison. FOX's top broadcast crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft will call the action. The Penn State Sports Network will carry the game to radio affiliates with Steve Jones and Jack Ham.
