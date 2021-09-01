Watch: Franklin and Clifford meet with media after Wednesday's practice

Penn State coach James Franklin held his final news conference with reporters on Wednesday night before the Lions hit the road to take on No. 12 Wisconsin.

The leader of the Nittany Lions covered a number of topics, including who will start at safety next to Jaquan Brisker, Rasheed Walker's captaincy, how the team is preparing for an opposing crowd at Camp Randall, and more.

