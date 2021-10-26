James Franklin addresses reports that he changed agents, Penn State future

A report from Football Scoop emerged on Monday evening that Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin has changed agents, opting for CAA's Jimmy Sexton and leaving Trace Armstrong of Athletes First. The news raised questions around the college football landscape considering Franklin has been involved in speculation regarding the soon-to-be-open jobs at USC and LSU. Noting that he is completely focused on this season and Penn State's upcoming game against Ohio State, Franklin provided some clarification. "This is being reported now, but this is something that happened over the summer," Franklin said. "Obviously, I didn't make an announcement. I don't know anybody that ever does when that happens."

Asked if he is committed to Penn State beyond this season, Franklin did not provide a direct answer. "Obviously I've been asked this question multiple times," Franklin said. "My focus is completely on [Ohio State] and this team, and this program. I think I have shown over eight years my commitment to this university and this community, and that's kind of my statement." There has been plenty of external discussion about Franklin's future with the Nittany Lions beyond this season, but Franklin maintains that it has not created a distraction within Penn State's football facilities, despite the Nittany Lions' string of two consecutive defeats. "It hasn't been a discussion or an issue that I've heard from the staff or I've heard from the players," he said. "I've met with the leadership council. We've kept it very direct. "There's things that we can control and there's things that we can't from the outside. This has been a story that's happened on numerous occasions and we try to keep it as focused as we possibly can." Franklin and the Nittany Lions face a difficult test this Saturday, when they travel to Columbus to take the No. 5 Buckeyes.