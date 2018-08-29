Houston, Texas, wide receiver Jalen Curry is currently the top uncommitted player in Texas and a relatively new program in his recruitment made a push to change that.

Penn State offered Curry at the beginning of August and has been working hard to lure him away from the other teams that been at the forefront of the conversation with him ever since. The high four-star recruit said that the entire offensive staff has made him a priority and he’s enjoyed the attention he’s received.

“Honestly, it’s been a pretty good relationship with Penn State,” he said. “They got a hold of my film, just started talking to me and offered me and I talk to Coach (James) Franklin, the running backs coach, the wide receivers coach – pretty much the whole coaching staff is texting me daily, letting me know that they really want me – they’re coming at me hard.”