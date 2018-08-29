Jalen Curry on recent love from Penn State
Houston, Texas, wide receiver Jalen Curry is currently the top uncommitted player in Texas and a relatively new program in his recruitment made a push to change that.
Penn State offered Curry at the beginning of August and has been working hard to lure him away from the other teams that been at the forefront of the conversation with him ever since. The high four-star recruit said that the entire offensive staff has made him a priority and he’s enjoyed the attention he’s received.
“Honestly, it’s been a pretty good relationship with Penn State,” he said. “They got a hold of my film, just started talking to me and offered me and I talk to Coach (James) Franklin, the running backs coach, the wide receivers coach – pretty much the whole coaching staff is texting me daily, letting me know that they really want me – they’re coming at me hard.”
So strong has the push been from the Nittany Lions that Curry already has intentions to take an official visit to Happy Valley when Penn State hosts Ohio State at the end of September. Curry has taken two other official visits in the offseason to Auburn and Tennessee.
IN HIS WORDS
On the approach Penn State has taken recruiting him
“Just the consistency of them hitting me up, checking up on me, they actually want me,” he said. “They’re coming at me full-speed and are definitely one of my top schools. They’ve been showing love since they’ve started talking to me. They let it be known that I’m the top guy they’re looking at right now.”
On his impression of Franklin
“Coach Franklin is a real cool dude and a straight-forward guy,” he said. “He’s a players-first type of coach. He loves building a relationship with his players and really cares about them. Anyone would love to play for a coach like that – that interacts with them like that instead of separating himself from his players.”
RIVALS REACTION
