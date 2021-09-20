Jahan Dotson shines, Sean Clifford says more coming: Final thoughts

Penn State improved to 3-0 on the season with its second win against a Top 25 opponent Saturday night at Beaver Stadium in the form of a 28-20 decision over Auburn. With the Nittany Lions off Monday, having made corrections in a walk-through day Sunday, it's time for a final look at the game and what has gone into the program's successful start to the 2021 season. Final thoughts:



Nittany Lion receiver Jahan Dotson logged another sterling performance Saturday night against Auburn. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

1) Jahan Dotson shines



Dwight Galt’s perspective probably wasn’t entirely necessary, but the veteran Penn State strength coach often provides a reliably unfiltered viewpoint. So, despite Jahan Dotson’s fabulous junior season in 2020 as one of the few bright spots of the Nittany Lions’ disappointing year, despite his climb up the Penn State record books, and despite the buzz coming out of the program’s preseason camp that Dotson had actually improved on that performance, Galt’s assessment of the receiver caught my attention. “We do a lot of different drills with different kinds of balls, footballs and tennis balls, shoot them out of… a tennis ball shooter,” Galt said. “We do a lot of different stuff there and his hands, his reactiveness is just incredible, and you can really tell. “He is a tremendous football player, beyond what we've seen. He's the deal, man.” Call this a piling on if you want, but at least two of Dotson’s career-high 10 catches for 78 yards Saturday night were yet another reinforcement of the notion. The guy is good. Good-good. Better than good. Reeling in Sean Clifford’s bullet in the back of the end zone, on a play he stuck with as the quarterback bought time, Dotson helped give Penn State its first lead at 7-3. And, shortly thereafter, he also made a circus 22-yard reception to build on the sentiment that anything in his zip code is going to come down as a catch at this point. Explaining how much fun he’s having playing the game and finding a tunnel-vision zone unique to that environment, Dotson’s efforts are equally having an impact on the teammates around him. “He is trying to get better day in and day out. He doesn't really talk too much, he just goes about his business and that's really all you can ask for,” running back Noah Cain offered. “You can see the hunger in his face, everybody's seen it, and he's gonna keep balling for us and making plays.”

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has completed 67 of 94 passes with four touchdowns and just one interception this season. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

2) The Sean Clifford experience

One more point on Sean Clifford’s performance before we turn the page to Penn State’s game with Villanova this weekend. Yes, Clifford hit 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns in what was arguably the best performance of his Penn State career. But it was his reaction to the effort and how it was being characterized that caught my attention. Saying to the media afterward that the ranking of his performance was “up for you guys to decide,” the fifth-year senior quarterback had a little kicker to throw in before finishing up his thoughts. “I got a lot more coming, too,” he said. Through his first three games this season, Clifford is graded No. 11 among Power Five conference quarterbacks with a mark of 77.5, with a mark of 68.0 as a runner (8th best). Those rushing numbers of 22 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown are also good for second on the team in yards per game, all against a defense ranked No. 3 (Wisconsin) in the FPI efficiency index and Auburn, who is ranked 10th in overall efficiency. “I just feel really confident in what I’m doing. I’ve always had confidence, but I feel really confident,” Clifford said. “I’m confident in our team. “I think that we played complementary football. Everybody did their part. We still missed some things that could have changed the game and made it easier than it had to be, but I’m really happy with how we played as a team.”

3) Summer foundation

If it hadn’t already been clear through the summer months, Penn State’s collective dedicated approach to the game in the offseason has made it clear early this season. The work that the players had believed would pay dividends is now doing exactly that. “It's not just the defense, it's also the offense,” said transfer defensive end Arnold Ebiketie to reporters after the game Saturday. “The reason why we're confident is because we put a lot of work into it, I mean all the way to the offseason we go back to work out. We paid the price to be out here and perform the way I'm doing right now, so we're not surprised at all. We’re supposed to be here.” In what is likely to become a frequent refrain as this team progresses into the heart of its Big Ten schedule in the coming weeks, the attitude is one of confidence earned through the humbling that occurred last season and the response to it in its aftermath. “We stayed together. We met individually and as a unit, without the coaching. We didn't need the coaches to bring us to certain practices,” said Jaquan Brisker. “The chemistry is different.”