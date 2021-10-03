 Penn State Football: Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, PJ Mustipher and Joey Porter Jr. recap win over Indiana
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-03 00:11:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Postgame Video: Clifford, Dotson, Mustipher & Porter recap win over Indiana

Nate Bauer, Ryan Snyder
Blue White Illustrated

Following Penn State's 24-0 win over Indiana Saturday night, multiple players, including Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, PJ Mustipher and Joey Porter Jr. met with the media to discuss the win.

Dotson was arguably the player of the game, totaling eight receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite playing defensive tackle, Mustipher was the second-leading tackler for the Nittany Lions with six, including one for a loss of yards. Porter Jr. also had his moments, including a big interception in the second quarter.

Fans can see what all three players had to say following the game below.

QB Sean Clifford

WR Jahan Dotson

DT PJ Mustipher

CB Joey Porter Jr.

