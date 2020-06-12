“A lot of people have us as one of the weaker spots on the team,” Dotson said on a Zoom call with media members Thursday. “We’ve just got to come out every day and prove that we’re one of the best groups on the field.”

When the Nittany Lions return to voluntary team activities on Monday, Dotson wants to show that Penn State’s wideouts are up for the task.

Dotson, Penn State’s only returning wide receiver to accumulate over 100 yards through the air last season, figures to lead a position group that is looking to replace the dynamic presence of KJ Hamler.

They’ll look to do that under first-year wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, who is the third positional coach Dotson has worked with heading into his third year at Penn State. Dotson said he isn’t concerned about the lack of continuity within the coaching staff, instead viewing it as an opportunity to learn from several different people.



Stubblefield, specifically, excites Dotson because of what he accomplished on the field during a sparkling career at Purdue from 2001-04.

“He brings his own swagger to the room,” Dotson said.

Dotson and redshirt sophomore Daniel Goerge were listed as starters at wide receiver on the spring depth chart, along with redshirt freshman TJ Jones, who came in just above fellow redshirt freshman John Dunmore.

“They have boatloads of talent,” quarterback Sean Clifford said of Dunmore and Jones. “But talent only gives you so much. You have to actually work for it, and I think they both have that work ethic.”

Dotson said Thursday that he’s slated to move from the outside into the slot receiver role next season.

To Dotson, that means more room in which to work.

“You just have more room to get open, basically,” he said. “I feel like that’s an advantage to anyone. As a receiver, the more space you have, the more chance you have to get open, so I can’t wait to move back in the slot.”

Dotson arrived back in State College on Monday, and was tested for the coronavirus as directed. Like many of his teammates, he’s living in a hotel, where he’s quarantining himself.

Like everyone else, Dotson was forced to find alternative ways to train during his time away from campus.

Through a friend who owns a MATRYX Performance, a “workout warehouse” in the Allentown area, Dotson had access to the space he needed to train. He even found himself running routes for his former high school teammate, Anthony Harris, who is due to begin his career at the University of Maine in the fall.

“I’m pretty much just working out every day, trying to stay in shape as much as I can, to be as ready as possible for when the time comes,” he said.

Dotson said he’s anxious to get to work on the aspects of his game that weren’t so easily honed outside a group setting.

The intricacies that come with playing wide receiver, like finding a weakness in a zone defense, for instance, will have to wait until Dotson and the rest of the Nittany Lions can safely get on the field as a group.

“One thing I’m going to really have to focus on is finding soft spots in zones and stuff like that, and just finding little ways to get open,” Dotson said, “just finding little tendencies that the cornerbacks. I feel like just picking the game apart, watching a lot of film, that’s how I get better.”