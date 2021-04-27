One of Penn State’s top defensive back prospects in the Class of 2022, New Jersey native Jaeden Gould, was in State College this past Friday to watch the final spring practice of 2021.

Although he has an official visit set for June, the four-star prospect was last on campus in July 2019, making this an important opportunity for Gould to get an up-close look at James Franklin’s football program.

“It was great. Honestly, from the moment I walked into the stadium, I felt like it was home,” Gould said. “The practice was great. I liked the tempo they played with as a team. I felt the [defensive backs] played well and I feel like I would fit in well with that group and make an impact.”

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial