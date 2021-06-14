Jaeden Gould recaps PSU visit & locks in commitment date

“I definitely enjoyed spending time with the coaches in person,” Gould said. “I got to go up there for their spring practice, which was good, but I didn’t get to interact with them, so that was a highlight of this trip, for sure. Meeting up with Coach [James] Franklin and Coach [Terry] Smith was great, but also just spending time with the other recruits that were there and building relationships with them. The players were great, too.”

Jaeden Gould , a four-star cornerback from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, N.J., posted this evening that he’ll be wrapping up his recruitment in just under a week from now, June 20. He’ll commit to either Penn State or USC, and this announcement comes just a day after he returned from State College for an official visit with the Nittany Lion staff.

One of Penn State’s top defensive backs announced Monday that he’s ready to end his recruitment.

Gould’s host this past weekend was safety Ji’Ayir Brown. Most Penn State fans associated Brown with Lackawanna College, but he actually grew up in Trenton, N.J., not too far from Gould.

“My host was Ji’Ayir Brown. He’s actually from New Jersey, so he’s easy to relate with and is pretty cool,” Gould said. “I had a lot of fun with him. We played a lot of basketball and just hung out. I had a good time.

Brown made it clear to Gould that Smith and the entire staff do a great job at maximizing everyone's potential, both on and off the field.

"He was just saying that all of the coaches do a great job developing you. They have a plan for all the guys and they execute it everyday," Gould said. "Also, it’s not just about developing you as a football player, but also as a man and things like that. It was really good hearing that.”

At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, some believe that Gould could outgrow the cornerback position, but Penn State hasn’t wavered.

“They see me as a cornerback, so that’s what we really focused on. We were looking at different techniques and stuff like that."

Gould went on to add, “I think Coach Terry is really cool. He’s a laid-back, calmer kind of coach. That’s the kind of coach I like. He’s not one of those guys out there yelling. But he really knows what he’s talking about and knows how to get through to his players in different ways. He’s great with different techniques and just really relates well with his players. I think he’s a great guy.”





