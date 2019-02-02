Penn State picked up multiple 2020 commitments Saturday, one of which was McDonogh Ath. Curtis Jacobs.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Jacobs will likely play linebacker for the Nittany Lions, but multiple schools have recruited him for different positions. He primarily played safety this past season but also spent time at cornerback and linebacker.

Over the past year, Jacobs earned 18 scholarship offers, including Florida, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, and Notre Dame. However, the Nittany Lions have been the team to beat for months now.

Today's visit was his fourth to University Park since April 2018. He was teammates with 2019 signee D'Von Ellies and current freshman DT PJ Mustipher.

A member of the Rivals250, Jacobs is currently ranked No. 158 overall in the Class of 2020. He’s the 12th-ranked athlete and the ninth-ranked player in Maryland.

He now becomes the third player to publicly commit to Penn State's Class of 2020, joining four-star LB Derek Wingo and three-star OL Grant Toutant. However, James Franklin and his staff also picked up another Class of 2020 commitment earlier today. It's expected to be announced soon.

