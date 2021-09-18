Ja'Juan Seider shares the key to Lions' big White Out recruiting weekend

If you've found yourself scrolling social media or reviewing the confirmed Penn State White Out weekend visitor list inside of our Lions Den forum and wondering how the Nittany Lions' staff could handle hosting so many recruits on a game day, you're not alone.

Hundreds of prospects and their families, from current high school seniors to freshmen, and perhaps even one or two who are younger than that, will experience firsthand the roar of 107,000 fans while also watching head coach James Franklin's team in person and seeing the Beaver Stadium recruiting lounge, team facilities at Lasch and Holuba Hall, and campus on what appears to be a perfect weather day on deck in State College.

It takes a massive effort from a small army of recruiting staffers who are led by director of player personnel Andy Frank. It's worth stopping here for a moment to point out the tireless members of the program who help him, a list that includes Kenny Sanders, Dann Kabala, Chris Mahon, Destiny Rodriguez, Caleb Taylor, Hunter Carson, and Alan Zemaitis in addition to a whole host of others who maybe do not always deal directly with recruiting but do during an event like the one that is on the horizon.

Franklin and Penn State's assistant coaches are involved in the effort too, of course. They'll spend time chatting up prospects before warmups begin and maybe even have time to catch up with some after the game, and some will shake hands and pose for a photo with the head coach on the field. It's part of the game day routine, and it's an important key to the cog, but as running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider reminded reporters during a ZOOM news conference on Thursday, one thing stands above all.

"The best recruiting is winning," Seider said. "It starts with winning the game."