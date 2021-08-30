It's Penn State-Wisconsin week: Spread, TV info, storylines, notes, more

It's finally here, Penn State fans! The Nittany Lions have started game week preparations ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall to kick off their 2021 college football regular season. Here's everything you need to know as game day now sits just six days away.

Time, TV, and radio info

Kickoff is set for Noon ET (11 a.m. local time). FOX will televise the contest, and the game will also be carried on the Penn State Sports Network for those who want to catch Steve Jones and Jack Ham.



What's the spread?

Bettors can shop for a better line based on the side they want to back, but the consensus line is Wisconsin -4.5.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

Game week schedule

The Franklin era has been pretty routine year over year on the media availability front. Tuesday will, in all likelihood, feature player interviews and a lengthy news conference with Franklin, while Wednesday should feature more player calls in addition to a chance to watch practice plus another opportunity to interview Franklin. Thursday brings the Penn State Coaches Show, which Franklin typically appears on for the last half hour, and that will be it for the week until after the game.

Notes of note

-- This will be Penn State's first game in front of fans since 2019 when it beat Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. On the other hand, Wisconsin last had a home crowd on Nov. 23, 2019, when it beat Purdue 45-24. The Badgers last played with someone other than family members in the stands on Jan. 1, 2020 when it lost to Oregon 28-27 in the Rose Bowl. - -Penn State leads the all-time series, 10-9. The schools last met in Madison in 2013, when the Nittany Lions won 31-24. The last meeting anywhere was in 2018, PSU beat Wisconsin 22-10 at Beaver Stadium, and it currently rides a four-game winning streak. -- James Franklin starts his eighth season at the helm of the Nittany Lions, while Paul Chryst begins his sixth with the Badgers. -- Since 2014, Penn State is 5-2 in season openers. The two losses came to Indiana last year and Temple in 2015 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Weather outlook

Here's what Weather.com has to say: "A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High near 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%."

Top storylines