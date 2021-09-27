It's Penn State-Indiana week: Spread, TV info, storylines, more

A revenge spot is here for the Penn State football program. The Nittany Lions have finished the September portion of their schedule 4-0 and now prepare to face Indiana at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The Hoosiers topped head coach James Franklin's program thanks to a controversial two-point conversion try last season, which means this week's home team will have added motivation against Tom Allen's squad. Here's everything you need to know to get ready for the week.

Time, TV, and radio info

Kickoff is in primetime, as the game will start at 7:30 p.m. on ABC and also air on the Penn State Sports Network via radio affiliates across the state. Steve Jones and Jack Ham have that call.

What's the spread?

The Nittany Lions are an 11-point home favorite.

Game week schedule

Tuesday will feature player interviews and a lengthy news conference with Franklin. On Wednesday, there will be more player calls in addition to a chance to watch practice plus another opportunity to interview Franklin and a player. Thursday brings the Penn State Coaches Show, which Franklin typically appears on for the last half hour, and that will be it for the week until Saturday after the game.

What's up with Indiana?

The Hoosiers won a wild one against Western Kentucky on Saturday, as they put up over 500 yards and fended off the Hilltoppers 33-31. Michael Penix Jr., is again the quarterback for Indiana. So faar, he's thrown for 448 yards and an ugly 4-for-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio as the Hoosiers started the year with losses to Iowa and Cincinnati and wins over Idaho and WKU. Stephen Carr leads IU with 227 rushing yards, and he's the only back with more than 100 on the year. As for the receivers, DJ Matthews Jr., has a team-high 156 receiving yards and Ty Fryfogle has 126, and each has 11 receptions a piece. Tight end Peyton Hendershop is still around, as well. Defensively, lineman Ryder Anderson has a team-high 18 tackles and leads the team in sacks with two. Safety Marcelino McCrary-Ball has the Hoosiers' only intercpetion. So far, Indiana has been underwhelming compared to their preseason expectations.

Notes of note

--Penn State holds a 22-2 all-time series advantage. --The Hoosiers have never won in State College. --Entering Saturday, the Nittany Lions have scored in 14 consecutive quarters.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

Weather outlook

Here's what Weather.com has to say: "Mostly cloudy skies. High 72F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph."

Top storylines