It's Penn State-Illinois week: Spread, TV info, storylines, more

Welcome back to game week, Penn State fans! After a much-needed and well-time bye, the Nittany Lions return to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for a Big Ten crossover matchup with Illinois. It's unclear how many starters head coach James Franklin's team will be without, but that's one of many storylines that will be discussed this week, which we preview now.

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be back in Beaver Stadium this weekend. AP photo

Time, TV, and radio info

ABC will televise the game, although it's unclear who the announcers will be at this point. Kickoff is set for Noon ET, and Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Brian Tripp will have the radio call on the Penn State Sports Network.

What's the spread?

Penn State opened at -17 at Circa but quickly shot up to -23 and even -24 at some shops. On Monday morning, the line is at -23.5 at FanDuel.

Game week schedule

After hearing from Franklin only once and not talking to any players during the bye week, which has become the theme during his tenure, things are going back to normal. Tuesday will feature player interviews and a lengthy news conference with Franklin. On Wednesday, there will be more player calls in addition to a chance to watch practice plus another opportunity to interview Franklin and a player. Thursday brings the Penn State Coaches Show, which Franklin typically appears on for the last half hour, and that will be it for the week until Saturday after the game.

What's up with Illinois?

The Fighting Illini have not had a good season. Illinois is 2-5 thus far and just lost 24-0 opposite Wisconsin at home during Homecoming. Quarterback Brandon Peters is the worst statistical quarterback in the Big Ten. Isaiah Williams is the team's best receiver, and back Chase Brown has 414 rushing yards, which is good for No. 8 in the Big Ten. Devon Witherspoon leads the conference with eight pass breakups on defense. Kerby Joseph is tied for the second-most interceptions in the conference with three and leads the Big Ten with three fumble recoveries. All told though, Brett Bielema's team is struggling, and the Lions should preview regardless of who is under center.

Notes

--Penn State leads the all-time series, 20-5, and currently owns a three-game winning streak. --The Fighting Illini have only won once at Beaver Stadium, as they took the 2010 meeting between these two sides 33-13. --Saturday's clash marks the annual Homecoming game for the Nittany Lions. They are 72-23-5 in those games all-time with wins in four of the last five.

Weather outlook

Here's what Weather.com has to say: "Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph"

