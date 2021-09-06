It's Penn State-Ball State week: Spread, TV info, storylines, note...

Penn State is 1-0, and now it is ready to open Beaver Stadium for the first time in 2021, and a sellout crowd is on the table. The Lions host Ball State on Saturday, and it marks a chance to move to 2-0 this fall after a 16-10 win over Wisconsin kicked off the season. Here's everything you need to know to get ready for the week.

Time, TV, and radio info

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and Fox Sports One will televise the contest. Broadcaster information is not yet available. The game will also air on radio affiliates across the state via the Penn State Sports Network. Steve Jones and Jack Ham will have the call from Beaver Stadium.



What's the spread?

Penn State is listed as a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings. The game is likely to reach or exceed three touchdowns by kickoff.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

Game week schedule

Tuesday will feature player interviews and a lengthy news conference with Franklin. On Wednesday, there will be more player calls in addition to a chance to watch practice plus another opportunity to interview Franklin and a player. Thursday brings the Penn State Coaches Show, which Franklin typically appears on for the last half hour, and that will be it for the week until after the game.

What's up with Ball State?

The Cardinals knocked off Western Illinois 31-21 in their opener. The game was tied at seven at halftime before Ball State scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to build a big enough lead to hang on to. Quarterback Drew Plitt tossed a pair of touchdowns in the victory.

Notes of note

-- This is the first meeting between the two schools. - -Penn State has not lost a home opener in the James Franklin era. --The Lions are 34-2 all-time against MAC schools. Its lone loss in this decade to one came against Ohio back in 2012. -- James Franklin starts his eighth season at the helm of the Nittany Lions, while Mike Neu is in his sixth.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

Weather outlook

Here's what Weather.com has to say: "Mostly sunny skies. High 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph."

Top storylines