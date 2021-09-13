It's Penn State-Auburn and Whiteout week: Spread, TV info, storylines, more

Penn State's biggest non-conference test of the season is here. The Nittany Lions are 2-0 following wins over Wisconsin (16-10) and Ball State (44-13) to start the year, and now they are ready for a top-25 showdown with Auburn that doubles as the team's annual Whiteout game at Beaver Stadium. Here's everything you need to know to get ready for the week.

Penn State coach James Franklin leads the Nittany Lions onto the field prior to the Ball State game. AP photo

Time, TV, and radio info

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC, and the network's top crew featuring Chris Fowler on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit doing color commentary, and sideline reporter Holly Rowe, will work the contest. The game will also air on radio affiliates across the state via the Penn State Sports Network. Steve Jones and Jack Ham will have the call from Beaver Stadium.



What's the spread?

Penn State was listed as a 7.5-point favorite by a variety of bookmakers prior to the start of the season, but now it's down to 4.5 at FanDuel.

Game week schedule

Tuesday will feature player interviews and a lengthy news conference with Franklin. On Wednesday, there will be more player calls in addition to a chance to watch practice plus another opportunity to interview Franklin and a player. Thursday brings the Penn State Coaches Show, which Franklin typically appears on for the last half hour, and that will be it for the week until Saturday morning, when College GameDay rolls into town. Franklin has always been on the show when it airs from State College in past years, so we should be able to expect to hear from him again and then of course after the game as well.

What's up with Auburn?

The Tigers have absolutely buried their first two opponents. They beat Akron 60-10 in the opener before stomping Alabama State 62-0 in Week 2. Quarterback Bo Nix leads the charge, as he's thrown for 383 yards and five touchdowns so far, while a pair of backs, Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby, each have a pair of touchdowns already. Interestingly enough, Auburn does not yet have a receiver with 100 yards after the first two weeks despite the back-to-back blowouts. Linebacker Zakoby McClain is the leading tackler to date with 17. "It comes back to what do we have to do this week to get ourselves ready for a Tuesday practice so that we can maximize that and build off the last two weeks of preparation and just be better going into this week," Harsin told reporters, according to AL.com. “That’s always the focus, and I believe that. I think there’s going to be -- everybody wants to hit that fast-forward to Saturday and we go play Penn State, and if we skip days or we don’t take care of the things that we need to then we won’t be prepared properly. "So, we’re going to aim high for each and every day. We’re going to be focused on that. You know, the older players on our team need to help with that from a mentality standpoint with the team because they should be the guys that know if you look too far ahead that’s where it gets you and if you’re not preparing properly then you’re not going to have the confidence you need to go play in a game like that.”

Notes of note

-- This is the first regular season meeting between the two schools. The Lions beat the Tigers 43-14 in the Outback Bowl to end the 1995 season, but Auburn won the Citrus Bowl at the end of the 2002 season by a 13-9 count. - -Penn State has not yet beat an SEC team in the James Franklin era. It lost to Georgia in the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl and Kentucky in the 2019 Citrus Bowl. --The Lions are 16-21 all-time against SEC schools. The last win over a school from that conference came in 2009, when PSU beat LSU in the Citrus Bowl. -- James Franklin starts his eighth season at the helm of the Nittany Lions, while Bryan Harsin is in his first at Auburn.

Weather outlook

Here's what Weather.com has to say: "Partly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph."

Top storylines