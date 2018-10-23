“My concern right now is Trace is carrying too much of the load on offense,” he said. “That's something we need to do a better job of. We need more players having a bigger impact on the game on offense, so that’s probably my biggest concern. I think Miles really is starting to take a step. I thought last week was his best game. I think that’s probably my biggest concern with everything. We need to spread some of those big plays and some of those runs and some of those catches and just overall offensive production needs to be spread out a little bit.”

No longer can the coaches help in the decision-making. Then, it becomes solely the QB’s responsibility to determine how the ball gets distributed and to whom. For Trace McSorley, running this offense for his third straight year, the temptation exists to strive for more, especially when the pass game isn’t clicking like it had been previously. Could he be trying to handle too much on his own, though? At PSU’s weekly press conference Tuesday, Franklin cautioned against it.

No longer do the coaches verbally yell in a string of words or a set of numbers aligning to a certain page of the playbook. Today, they signal in the formation from the sideline. Next they identify the opposing defensive alignment and then select a combination of possible solutions based on individual matchups. Rarely, do they dial up a play directly intended for one player or another. Sometimes if the situation dictates – a long down and distance, for example, or short time on the clock – they’ll call a designed pass. But on most occasions the quarterback has the built-in option to throw the ball, hand it off or keep it. Head coach James Franklin said a there’s “not a whole lot of straight-called runs in our offense,” and that’s where the read once the ball is snapped becomes most important.

With the arrival of the no-huddle spread offense a few seasons ago, not only did it do away with Penn State’s beloved fullback position. Gone now, too, is the traditional play call.

After averaging almost 50 points per game after the first five games, Penn State is down to 27.0 over the past two weeks. Passing yards per game have decreased, too. October has also taken a hit on the overall rushing attack, despite Sanders’ play progressing in the coaches’ eyes.

Meanwhile, McSorley is throwing the ball less often and running on his own at a more frequent rate. More than half of his 554 total rushing yards and 98 attempts have come the past three weeks. For him, it’s been about taking what the defense gives, but the inconsistent catching might also be causing him hesitation in the pass game.

Contrary to what concerns his coach, however, McSorley said he’s handling the ball to the amount that’s needed. He’s willing to spread it around more according to what future situations afford, and so far, the wear and tear hasn’t been too much.

“I want to do whatever I need to do to help our team win,” he said. “If that’s carrying the ball however many times, throwing it whatever it might be, to me I really haven’t felt like it’s been a big burden or felt like I’m shouldering too much of a load or kinda whatever coach was saying,” said McSorley. “I’m going to have the same mindset moving on, to do whatever the coaches ask me, whatever is asked of me by the team, and whatever I can do to help us win.”

A year ago, there was criticism that he was handing the ball off to Saquon Barkley too often and not keeping it himself enough when defenses cued on No. 26. This year, could the opposite be true? Getting Sanders more involved seems to at least be part of Franklin's motive.

The junior running back had his best receiving game of his career last week against Indiana and they want to get him be featured more in the passing game, but that’s part of the challenge with this offense. They’re not necessarily designing plays around Sanders only. He's the ball carrier when the read dictates. They’re not asking McSorley to keep it more regularly, either, but that’s what’s been happening lately based on the opponent’s defensive presentation.

To further illustrate the point, Franklin pointed to the use of Tommy Stevens in the Lion position. When the backup quarterback is in the game alongside McSorley, the option is there to get him the ball, but it’s not to be forced. If the defense gives the right look, then it’s Stevens who gets it. If not – save for a direct snap situation like they flashed with Stevens vs. Indiana – then it’s up to McSorley to distribute it elsewhere.

“Sometimes there’s a misconception that we are running Trace more or … we are using Tommy as a decoy or things like that,” Franklin said. “We really don't do that. If Tommy is in the game, he's part of the read and the defense will determine whether he gets the ball or not. Most of Trace's runs are going to come from one of two things: It’s either a scramble off a normal pass play, or it’s some type of read where it’s a zone read or some type of an RPO. It’s not necessarily we go into the game, saying Trace is going to the run the ball this many times or we’re going to throw the ball to this guy. Our offense doesn't really run like that.”

But lately the balance hasn't been what Franklin wants to see.