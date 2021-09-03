Is PSU ready for Wisconsin? Keys to the game, more: Friday's Fifth Quarter

No. 19 Penn State is now a day away from marching into Camp Randall Stadium to take on No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday at Noon. The Badgers are a 5.5-point favorite ahead of the opener, which will be broadcast by FOX. An upward ascension in the rankings and a blemish-free record with 11 games to go is all that's on the line in Madison, where cloudy skies but dry conditions will greet the teams. What else do you need to know to get ready for kickoff? This week's Friday Fifth Quarter dives into keys to victory, notes plus quotes, and more.

Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin is ready to start his eighth season in State College. BWI photo

1. Storylines that shaped the week

We've now heard from James Franklin, Paul Chryst, and multiple players and assistant coaches from both schools between Monday and today. The time to talk is now all but over, save for maybe a pregame television hit from both program leaders. Of course, we've heard plenty that has shaped the way this matchup will be viewed before the opening coin toss. From all the chatter, the topics currently standing out to me are: --Graham Mertz vs. Sean Clifford. Most see the Wisconsin signal caller as the superior passer of the two. Others think that there is either no gap or that Clifford should be viewed in higher regard. Their play will give us the answer and play a major role in the eventual outcome. --Go back through the archives and find Nittany Lions-Badgers previews that don't put the latter team's offensive line and running back groups on a pedestal that's higher than the former's. It doesn't feel like that is the case this week. Wisconsin doesn't have a returning hammer in the backfield and there have been some changes upfront. On the other hand, Penn State has the deepest backfield in the Big Ten and only one piece of uncertainty in the trenches, which is at left guard, where Anthony Whigan and Eric Wilson will rotate. It's not outlandish to say the Lions have an on-paper edge at both spots -- or at the very least even on the line and deeper in the backfield -- which hasn't always been the case when the two sides meet, even if the Lions are riding a four-game winning streak in the series. --After listening to interviews from both sides, there's certainly no lack of confidence coming from either lockerroom as kickoff approaches. Maybe that shouldn't be a surprise as it's not uncommon prior to a season opener, but at least from their words, the home and away teams sound ready for action.

2. Keys to victory: Offense

A strong outing from Sean Clifford? Yes, that's a key. Mike Yurcich being everything he's always been and has been hyped up as since arriving in State College? Sure, that's another one. Someone other than Jahan Dotson or Brenton Strange stepping up on the receiving end if Wisconsin aims to take both away? Add it to the list. We could go on and on with obvious things that will help the Lions leave Wisconsin victorious, but from this point of view, the biggest is the simplest, or at least it should be: Do the little things right and let the big things take care of themselves because of it. That means no penalties to kill a drive, no turnovers inside of either 20-yard line, and as few missed assignments as possible, because while those are going to happen, too many turn into a mighty problem in a hurry. Winning on the road isn't easy, and doing so in an opener with a lot of new faces in key roles against a team ranked No. 12 in the country who is hosting fans for the first time since 2019 is an even greater challenge. James Franklin often points to the explosive play, penalty, and field position battles after a game when assessing why a win was a win or a loss was a loss, and with good reason: Maybe the big chunk gains aren't as controllable as the other two, but they are all the ingredients needed to make his 1-0 soup more weeks than not. So, the keys are of course numerous, but outdoing Wisconsin in those three areas will offer the best chance for a happy singing of the Alma Mater inside of enemy territory.

3. Keys to victory: Defense

Let's talk turnovers. As has been pointed out inside of our Lions Den premium message board by subscribers this week (link to sign up below), Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has played in a total of nine college football games and sports a nine-to-five touchdown-to-interception ratio. Three of those did come in a single game last year against Northwestern, which may make it more about one bad game than a consistent problem, but the Nittany Lions replicating that Wildcats' effort would help both take the crowd out of it in Madison and set up extra possessions for Yurcich and co., to get going. Safety Jonathan Sutherland said this week that three turnovers a game is the goal, which is lofty but attainable over a season-long average. But, as we mentioned above, winning the net turnover battle is almost always a must, and Mertz versus Penn State's talented and deep secondary is one of the top matchups to watch. Beyond that, seeing how the defensive line -- both starters and reserves -- holds up early will go a long way toward informing observers of what will come later in the game. There's a reason to feel good about how it will perform, but there is also a lot of seeing will be believing involved with this group, too. Wisconsin may not be the line it up and run it down your throat offense that it was for a number of years, but it's still going to plan to run plenty, and the front seven must be up to the task, and that starts up front.

What must happen for Penn State coach James Franklin to start his eighth season with the Nittany Lions with a win? BWI photo

4. Penn State wins if/Penn State loses if

How about a short section game to speed up your Friday with things to think about? The concept is simple, and all you have to do is finish a pair of sentences. Here's an example: Penn State wins if the offense scores at least four touchdowns, the defense notches at least two turnovers, and Mertz is forced to throw at least 25 times. Penn State loses if Mertz attempts 20 passes or less, the Badgers win the turnover battle, and Clifford finds the end zone only once. Too simple and vague of an exercise? Perhaps. But hey, it's almost game day, and this matchup has been analyzed from just about every angle over the last eight months.

5. Final thought

What will you be doing for game day? However you spend it, here's hoping you enjoy it from the time Saturday starts until it ends. We'll have complete coverage throughout the weekend as Penn State aims to start its season 1-0. Kickoff is almost here.