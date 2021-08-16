Is PSU ranked too high, too low, or just right in the preseason AP poll?

Penn State is No. 19 in the Associated Press preseason top-25. The Nittany Lions were No. 20 in the first USA Today Coaches poll, and are No. 10 in ESPN's SP+ rankings. Did the AP slot the Lions too high, too low, or just right? BWI's Nate Bauer, David Eckert, and Greg Pickel offer their thoughts as head coach James Franklin's team prepares to start another week of camp ahead of their Sept. 4 opener at Wisconsin.

The Penn State football logo on Holuba Hall. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

Nate Bauer:

Considering how Penn State performed during the 2020 season to have a spot in the preseason top 25 alone is something of an accomplishment. It also suggests that the Associated Press voters understand just how much of an aberration last year really was. With a host of starters returning and plenty of potential throughout the roster this is a season where 19 feels about right. Could Penn State do better? Absolutely. But until the Nittany lions demonstrate that they can win and win now against a schedule that is no joke. This is a spot that they’re going to have to grow from. A win at Wisconsin on September 4 would go a long way toward accelerating that climb.

David Eckert

I think No. 19 is a perfectly fine place to start the season for Penn State football. Whenever you finish the season 4-5, it's difficult to complain when you're earning a spot in the AP Poll to begin with — at least in my view. Ranking Penn State at No. 19 accounts for the idea that last season was just a bump in the road that saw the Nittany Lions lose a bunch of winnable games, without heaping too many expectations on a team that still has plenty of question marks. I think it's perfectly possible that the Nittany Lions end the season with a much bettter ranking should their offense take off under Mike Yurcich, but for now No. 19 seems like a fair slot.

Greg Pickel