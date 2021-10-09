Iowa specialist Tory Taylor locks up Nittany Lions with precision punts

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Rasheed Walker started to deliver his thoughts, placed his hand on his head, and quickly ran out of words. The Nittany Lions’ starting left tackle, minutes after a 23-20 loss at No. 3 Iowa Saturday evening, was asked about the difficulty of having so many offensive possessions start deep in Penn State’s territory. Having spent what felt like the entirety of the second half backed against the goal line, Walker’s reaction offered more insight than his words. Penn State had no answers. “That’s also tough too because yeah, they did a good job punting the ball on our 1-yard line. But I mean, it’s just really, when we’re in positions like that, it’s just,” Walker sighted, “we just gotta do what we gotta do to get out.” With starting quarterback Sean Clifford sidelined for two-and-a-half quarters in the matchup pitting No. 4 Penn State against the fellow top-five Hawkeyes, the Nittany Lions could not. And it started at the very beginning.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor pinned Penn State inside its 10-yard line five times Saturday. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

First pinning Penn State to its 2-yard line with a 47-yard punt, Iowa specialist Tory Taylor set up the Hawkeyes’ opening points of the game when Clifford was immediately intercepted on his initial pass attempt of the game. And though the Nittany Lions would emerge from that precarious situation without serious damage, their next five possessions were all in better field position, starting at the 25, 29, Iowa’s 39 off a Jaquan Brisker interception, their 20 and 25 on their first possession of the second quarter. Upon Clifford’s injury, though, Penn State’s fortunes took a sharp turn in the opposite direction. Moving backward 15 yards on three false start penalties on Ta’Quan Roberson’s first possession working in relief, the field position battle could not be salvaged by Penn State punter Jordan Stout, who responded with a 55-yard effort of his own. Instead, a seven-play Iowa possession began what amounted to a cascade of possessions in which the Nittany Lions started with poor field position.