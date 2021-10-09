Iowa specialist Tory Taylor locks up Nittany Lions with precision punts
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Rasheed Walker started to deliver his thoughts, placed his hand on his head, and quickly ran out of words.
The Nittany Lions’ starting left tackle, minutes after a 23-20 loss at No. 3 Iowa Saturday evening, was asked about the difficulty of having so many offensive possessions start deep in Penn State’s territory. Having spent what felt like the entirety of the second half backed against the goal line, Walker’s reaction offered more insight than his words.
Penn State had no answers.
“That’s also tough too because yeah, they did a good job punting the ball on our 1-yard line. But I mean, it’s just really, when we’re in positions like that, it’s just,” Walker sighted, “we just gotta do what we gotta do to get out.”
With starting quarterback Sean Clifford sidelined for two-and-a-half quarters in the matchup pitting No. 4 Penn State against the fellow top-five Hawkeyes, the Nittany Lions could not.
And it started at the very beginning.
First pinning Penn State to its 2-yard line with a 47-yard punt, Iowa specialist Tory Taylor set up the Hawkeyes’ opening points of the game when Clifford was immediately intercepted on his initial pass attempt of the game. And though the Nittany Lions would emerge from that precarious situation without serious damage, their next five possessions were all in better field position, starting at the 25, 29, Iowa’s 39 off a Jaquan Brisker interception, their 20 and 25 on their first possession of the second quarter.
Upon Clifford’s injury, though, Penn State’s fortunes took a sharp turn in the opposite direction.
Moving backward 15 yards on three false start penalties on Ta’Quan Roberson’s first possession working in relief, the field position battle could not be salvaged by Penn State punter Jordan Stout, who responded with a 55-yard effort of his own. Instead, a seven-play Iowa possession began what amounted to a cascade of possessions in which the Nittany Lions started with poor field position.
“We talk about the important statistics that we talk about all the time, and we didn't do a very good job in any of them,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said. “We didn't win the field position battle. We did not win the turnover battle. We did not win the penalty battle. And we did not win the explosive play battle.”
As the game slipped through Penn State’s grasp, Taylor played an even more pronounced role.
With the score locked at 20-13 to open the fourth quarter, the Australian-born Taylor suffocated any Penn State opportunity to move the ball, three times sending possession to the Nittany Lions on punts in the frame. Those efforts left the Nittany Lions at their 1-, 8-, and 8-yard lines, respectively, with Roberson and the offense unable to generate a first down on any of the tries.
Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes’ field position was never worse than their 45-yard line, twice starting on Penn State’s side of the field off Stout punts as the Kinnick Stadium crowd built in its intensity.
“Their punter could have been the MVP of the game, pinned us deep,” Franklin said. “Ta'Quan getting his first real game experience backed up on the one-yard line, two-yard line multiple times did not make it an ideal situation for a guy getting his first significant time.
“They kept winning field position. Their offense had great field position in the second half, our offense did not, and that's kind of how the game went.”
For the game, Taylor punted nine times, averaging 44.2 yards per attempt while pinning Penn State inside the 20 on six separate occasions. The Nittany Lions scored only six points off any of Taylor's nine punts.
