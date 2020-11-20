Kirk Ferentz may be inseparably linked to Iowa in the public mind after 22 seasons as the Hawkeyes’ head football coach. But he grew up just outside of Pittsburgh, and those Pennsylvania roots run deep. At his weekly presser on Tuesday, Ferentz tossed off a reference to Kennywood Park that probably left most Iowans scratching their heads. And when he began sizing up his team’s game against Penn State, the first Nittany Lion name that came rolling off his tongue wasn’t Pat Freiermuth or Jahan Dotson or Devyn Ford or Jayson Oweh. It was Lydell Mitchell, followed by Franco Harris. As with many college football devotees of his age, Ferentz’s conception of Penn State was shaped by years spent watching the Nittany Lions roll up victory after victory, first as Eastern independents, then as Big Ten members. With a handful of exceptions in the early 2000s, even the bad seasons were pretty good by most people’s standards. So seeing the current Lions with an 0-4 record feels almost hallucinatory, even in a season like this one in which so many of the things that everyone takes for granted have been thoroughly upended. “It just doesn’t add up,” Ferentz said, “especially when you watch the film. Doesn’t add up. Football, you’ve heard me say before, is a strange game. You just can’t predict everything that’s going to happen.” HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!





Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has been in charge of the program 22 years, longest in the Big Ten.

No one predicted that Penn State, a preseason top-10 team that was seen as a potential threat to Ohio State’s Big Ten supremacy, would be the only winless squad in the conference at the season’s halfway point. But that’s the reality as Iowa gets set to visit Beaver Stadium this weekend. The Hawkeyes will be looking to add to PSU’s misery, and if they succeed, they will consign the Nittany Lions to a place they haven’t been before. In 134 years of intercollegiate football, Penn State has never gone 0-5 to start a season. The results of the past two weeks suggest that Iowa is entirely capable of doing just that. There’s no hotter team in the Big Ten right now, with the Hawkeyes coming off back-to-back drubbings of Michigan State (49-7) and Minnesota (35-7). They have been following their usual template this year. On offense, they’ve been able to run the ball effectively, as Tyler Goodson is averaging 93.8 yards per game to rank third in the conference. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound sophomore has already scored five touchdowns. On defense, they’ve been solid against the run, ranking fourth in the Big Ten, as opponents have managed only 112.8 yards per game on the ground. They’ve also been able to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks, with their 11 sacks ranking second in the conference, and they’ve turned that heat into turnovers, coming up with eight interceptions so far. “They do a great job,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “They play hard, they play sound, they play fundamental football. Typically, they build from their front seven on defense and their offensive line and tight ends on offense. But on that same note, since 2017 they’ve led the country in interceptions. So that will be a challenge for us.” The Hawkeyes have shown resilience, bouncing back from early-season losses to Northwestern and Purdue in which they squandered leads. And of course it’s been a difficult year in Iowa City for reasons that have nothing to do with the team’s on-field fortunes. In June, the strength coach Chris Doyle reached a separation agreement with the university following allegations that he had discriminated against Black players. Doyle has denied the allegations, but numerous complaints by former players prompted the university to commission an investigation by an outside law firm into the Hawkeyes’ football culture. One of the findings was that Black players felt pressured to adhere to a culture that “was built around the stereotype of a clean-cut, White athlete from a midwestern background.” Ferentz acknowledged that the concerns of those players had been a “blind spot” and vowed to take whatever steps were necessary to assure that all Iowa players felt welcome within the program. But the story continues to unfold. Just last week, 13 former players filed a lawsuit alleging that they were subject to racial discrimination. Among the defendants named in the suit were Ferentz and his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz; athletic director Gary Barta; strength coach Raimond Braithwaite and Doyle.

