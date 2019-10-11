They were definitely true for the Hawkeyes that year. With a staff that featured Ferentz as offensive line coach, Barry Alvarez as linebackers coach and Bill Snyder as offensive coordinator, Iowa specialized in low-scoring slugfests. It defeated three top-10 opponents during the regular season, and in only one of those games – a 20-7 win over sixth-ranked UCLA – did it score more than 10 points. The Hawkeyes played a conservative style, taking great care of the football and using future NFL All-Pro punter Reggie Roby to flip field position in their favor. They ended up sharing the Big Ten title with Ohio State, playing in the Rose Bowl and finishing 18th in the Associated Press poll with an 8-4 record.

“I remember Coach Fry, he said, ‘Before you’re going to win, you can’t lose games,’" Ferentz recalled recently. “Ted Marchibroda said that more games are lost than won. Those old axioms are really true.”

It’s the most fundamental skill in all of football, the one upon which everything else rests. But it never hurts to be reminded, so when a young assistant coach named Kirk Ferentz arrived at Iowa in 1981, the Hawkeyes’ head coach at the time, Hayden Fry, made sure that his new hire understood how important ball security was going to be if the team were to have any chance of putting together the program’s first winning season in two decades.

“If you look at the ’81 ball club, we were not prolific offensively by any stretch of the imagination, but we had a pretty salty defense, had the best punter in the world – not in college football, but in the world at the time – and a pretty solid kicking game,” Ferentz said. “We found a way to be successful that year, and protecting the ball was paramount. To me, it’s no different than tackling well on defense. If you don’t do those things consistently, then you had better be more talented than every opponent you play, and that’s hard to do.”



Since taking charge as Iowa’s head coach in 1999, Ferentz has found success using that template. His Hawkeyes have never been the Big Ten’s flashiest team, but they’ve been one of its more consistent winners over the past two decades, and they’ve done it by playing tough defense and mistake-free offense.

Through their first four games this season, they were adhering to their familiar formula. Senior quarterback Nate Stanley had thrown eight touchdown passes and no interceptions, and the Hawkeyes had only lost one fumble. That penchant for playing smart, careful football – they were also the nation’s least-penalized team to that point in the season – helped them go 4-0 to open the campaign.

But last week at Michigan, the formula didn’t work, and it was largely because they didn’t hold onto the ball. The problems began early in the first quarter when Mekhi Sargent fumbled at the Iowa 18-yard line, setting up a Michigan field goal. Then Stanley threw two first-half interceptions – one to Josh Metellus and another to Lavert Hill. In the third quarter, facing fourth-and-3 at the Michigan 36, Stanley threw a short pass that was deflected into the arms of cornerback Ambry Thomas. Those four turnovers, coupled with eight penalties and eight sacks, both season-highs, were too much to overcome. Iowa lost, 10-3, leaving Ann Arbor with its fewest points since a 13-3 defeat at Penn State in 2011.

“Those kinds of things are going to make it very tough to win against a good football team, and certainly Michigan deserves credit, they were playing well,” Ferentz said. “But it’s a long season. We’re in it for the long haul. I think we had a good day on Sunday, came in, everybody went back to work, and the [priority going forward] is taking what we learned on Sunday and trying to grow from that. That’s really what we’ve been focused on doing. We’ve gotten off to a good start this week. We’ll certainly need that in preparation for a very outstanding Penn State football team.”

The Nittany Lions have played great defense this year, maybe even “championship-level defense,” to borrow James Franklin’s words from after the team’s 35-7 victory over Purdue last weekend. But one thing they haven’t done all that often, at least in comparison to their Big Ten peers, has been to generate takeaways. The Lions have seven this season (four interceptions, three fumble recoveries) to rank 10th in the conference. Franklin is hoping to see an uptick as the campaign continues.

“I think the one area we could improve on is turnovers, getting a few turnovers,” he said. “We’ll see. Last time I gave a little bit of criticism [in the media room], it was against the defensive line and they weren’t real happy about it, but they’ve responded fairly well. So maybe if I bring up turnovers, we’ll have 10 turnovers in the game on Saturday.”

Ten takeaways would be a historic accomplishment and would pretty much assure Penn State of a comfortable road victory on Saturday. Even duplicating Michigan’s four would be quite an achievement. Franklin knows that going in.

“They are a really good program,” he said. “They have great pride. They have a tremendous identity and they play to that identity. I talk all the time about how 75 percent of college football teams will beat themselves by turning the ball over or with penalties or whatever it may be. They are not one of those programs. You’re going to have to beat them. They are not going to beat themselves.”

The Hawkeyes have had only four losing seasons in Ferentz’s 21 years in Iowa City, and the first two were at the very start of his career there, when he was rebuilding a program that had declined toward the end of Fry’s long tenure. They’re three wins away from clinching their seventh consecutive winning season, and despite last week’s loss to Michigan, they still control their destiny in the Big Ten’s West Division. If they win out, they’ll be playing in Indianapolis on Dec. 7. They won’t be favored to do that, not with Penn State set to visit this weekend and a trip to Wisconsin coming up on Nov. 9. But their faithful adherence to those old-school football axioms means they can never be counted out, and the Nittany Lions are certainly preparing for another big challenge in Kinnick Stadium.

“I think they are a program that has an identity and they’ve built toward that identity and recruited toward that identity and schemed toward that identity for a long time,” Franklin said. “That starts with the head coach. That starts with the hiring and the ability to keep assistants for long periods of time, and I think what they have done a really good job of is not allowing the hot fad or the sexy current fad to impact them. They are going to do it the way they do it. I look at Wisconsin very similarly in that light.

“When you’re able to keep a head coach there as long as they’ve kept him there [you develop] an identity [that] fits the university. The identity fits the community, and they get that. They know who they are, and every day they’re building toward that. When you have that, you’ve got a chance to have sustained success.”