Inside the world of Penn State hockey recruiting
Keith Fisher is often asked the same question.
“Do you bring recruits in for football games?”
It’s a reasonable curiosity. After all, Penn State’s atmosphere on Saturdays is hard to beat, and plenty of programs around campus take advantage of it.
But as Fisher will tell you, a day inside Beaver Stadium isn’t his top choice when prospects come to town.
“Preferably, we want them in for our games,” Fisher told Blue White Illustrated. “There’s no better atmosphere. Then they can see how we play. It gets guys excited. And, game days here, there’s nothing better.”
Promoted to associate head coach before the 2018-19 season, Fisher splits the brunt of Penn State hockey’s recruiting efforts with assistant coach Matt Lindsay.
Fisher, with ties out west, focuses on that region of the United States and Canada, while Lindsay tends to look to the east. Head coach Guy Gadowsky is involved, obviously, but he almost always defers to his assistants on the subject of recruiting.
“They’re a lot better at it than I am,” Gadowsky said recently.
Between the overall youth of the program and the ambitions of its high-flying play style, the details of the Nittany Lions’ efforts on the recruiting trail mirror the unique product Penn State puts on the ice every weekend.
Finding the fits
By Fisher’s judgement, Penn State has never signed a “high-end” recruiting class. The Nittany Lions aren’t inking classes with multiple first-round NHL picks, like the freshman groups that arrived in Michigan and Wisconsin this season.
At Penn State, stars, rankings and draft picks aren’t used as the measuring stick.
First and foremost, Fisher says he is looking for fits for Penn State — as a person, student and player.
“I think we’ve had a lot of really good players here,” Fisher said. “We don’t really get caught up in the rankings or things like that. We want players that fit in.”
To find that fit, Fisher and Lindsay employ the usual tactics, talking with coaches and teammates to gather information.
Mostly, though, it comes from repeated viewings.
“Very seldom are we out and see a kid once and say, ‘Oh, we’ve got to have this kid in our program,’” Fisher said. “We’ve seen this kids probably since they’ve been 15 years old. We don’t have a couple pages of notes.
“We’ve got novels.”
Compiling that information takes a lot of leg work. Fisher said the pair does its best to watch as many games in the offseason as possible, but they inevitably miss about a dozen Penn State games due to in-season recruiting trips.
Junior hockey teams have to make money by selling tickets, too, and the best time to do that is on the weekend, when Penn State also takes the ice.
“It’s a hard balancing act because you want to be around your team as much as possible during the season,” Fisher said.
“You do understand that recruiting is the lifeblood of your program,” he continued. “Unfortunately, do you have to miss 10 games, 12 games? Yeah, unfortunately you do.”
A strong — and changing — impression
Mason Snell had never seen anything like it.
A kid from Ontario, Canada, Snell grew up with the Ontario Hockey League and Canadian universities on his mind. After a conversation with Lindsay at one of his Ontario Junior Hockey League games, he decided he would visit Penn State during its series against Canisius in 2016.
He committed soon thereafter, and what he saw still sticks with him three years later.
“It was crazy,” Snell said. “I have buddies that play in the OHL, and I brag all the time about the stuff we get here.”
The facilities, training equipment and even the gear are some of the selling points for Penn State.
After decommitting from Cornell, Alex Limoges — last season’s NCAA points leader — remembers taking his visit to Penn State on a Monday during spring break. The hockey players were some of the only students still on campus.
He recalled spending most of his time with Peyton Jones and Liam Folkes, his future linemate, watching them play video games. Denis Smirnov even wrote Limoges in on some of the pranks he had planned for his teammates.
Limoges, studying supply chain management, said Penn State’s Smeal College of Business was a big draw for him — as was Penn State’s strength staff, headed by Cam Davidson.
Limoges said Davidson gave him points he could work on by just looking at him, while also adding tips on how Penn State handles workouts before, during and after the season.
“I was blown away,” Limoges said. “He’s very impressive, and he knows a lot. Since being here, that’s obvious. He’s always telling us the science behind things. There is a reason for the stuff that we do, and it’s working.”
Snell, a 2016 commit, and Limoges, who gave Penn State his pledge in March 2017, began their recruiting processes before the Nittany Lions exploded on the scene.
Now, Fisher said, recruits are more aware of Penn State, and the perception of the program as a whole has changed.
“I think that people didn’t know how long it would take for us to be successful on a national level,” Fisher said. “I think they realize it now. They can see it.
“They look at the success we’ve had offensively and go, ‘I can score. You know what, that’s going to help me move on to the next level.’”
A shifting landscape
In general, hockey offers arguably the most unique recruiting landscape across college sports.
It has two recruiting dead periods all year — a fact that Fisher said shocked one of Penn State’s men’s basketball assistant coaches in a recent conversation.
Players can leave schools for the pros at any time, and as a result, players who have committed to schools will often have to reclassify if a player who is expected to leave stays or vice versa.
Most college players come from junior hockey leagues, the majority of which allow players up to 20 years old to play.
That provides a level of flexibility you don’t see in football, basketball and other sports, where high school supplies most of the players.
It can also make for sticky situations for coaches, who often are forced to have difficult conversations with recruits and junior teams when their roster situations change.
“A lot of times that [conversation is] done before,” Fisher said. “We expect this kid to leave, and he’s staying. You’ve got to have the reverse conversation with the junior team when they’re disappointed that they’re losing a player.
“You’ve got to be aware of who potentially could be leaving. You’ve got to protect yourself.”
The recruiting landscape is shifting, too. The NCAA recently approved changes that do not allow players to verbally commit to colleges until August 1 in their junior year of high school.
That snapped a troubling trend for hockey recruits, who had been committing earlier and earlier in the process.
“Kids wanted to commit just to commit,” Fisher said. “They had no basis for where they wanted to go to school, why they wanted to go to school. They were committing just to commit.”
In Fisher’s view, the new system is much more fair to the players, who now have more time to consider.
That can only help a school like Penn State, too, with some of the best facilities in the country.
“Everybody’s on the same playing field,” Fisher said.