Keith Fisher is often asked the same question. “Do you bring recruits in for football games?” It’s a reasonable curiosity. After all, Penn State’s atmosphere on Saturdays is hard to beat, and plenty of programs around campus take advantage of it. But as Fisher will tell you, a day inside Beaver Stadium isn’t his top choice when prospects come to town. “Preferably, we want them in for our games,” Fisher told Blue White Illustrated. “There’s no better atmosphere. Then they can see how we play. It gets guys excited. And, game days here, there’s nothing better.” Promoted to associate head coach before the 2018-19 season, Fisher splits the brunt of Penn State hockey’s recruiting efforts with assistant coach Matt Lindsay. Fisher, with ties out west, focuses on that region of the United States and Canada, while Lindsay tends to look to the east. Head coach Guy Gadowsky is involved, obviously, but he almost always defers to his assistants on the subject of recruiting. “They’re a lot better at it than I am,” Gadowsky said recently. Between the overall youth of the program and the ambitions of its high-flying play style, the details of the Nittany Lions’ efforts on the recruiting trail mirror the unique product Penn State puts on the ice every weekend.

Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky at Penn State hockey media day.

Finding the fits By Fisher’s judgement, Penn State has never signed a “high-end” recruiting class. The Nittany Lions aren’t inking classes with multiple first-round NHL picks, like the freshman groups that arrived in Michigan and Wisconsin this season. At Penn State, stars, rankings and draft picks aren’t used as the measuring stick. First and foremost, Fisher says he is looking for fits for Penn State — as a person, student and player. “I think we’ve had a lot of really good players here,” Fisher said. “We don’t really get caught up in the rankings or things like that. We want players that fit in.” To find that fit, Fisher and Lindsay employ the usual tactics, talking with coaches and teammates to gather information. Mostly, though, it comes from repeated viewings. “Very seldom are we out and see a kid once and say, ‘Oh, we’ve got to have this kid in our program,’” Fisher said. “We’ve seen this kids probably since they’ve been 15 years old. We don’t have a couple pages of notes. “We’ve got novels.” Compiling that information takes a lot of leg work. Fisher said the pair does its best to watch as many games in the offseason as possible, but they inevitably miss about a dozen Penn State games due to in-season recruiting trips. Junior hockey teams have to make money by selling tickets, too, and the best time to do that is on the weekend, when Penn State also takes the ice. “It’s a hard balancing act because you want to be around your team as much as possible during the season,” Fisher said. “You do understand that recruiting is the lifeblood of your program,” he continued. “Unfortunately, do you have to miss 10 games, 12 games? Yeah, unfortunately you do.”

Penn State hockey's bench during a 2018 game.

A strong — and changing — impression Mason Snell had never seen anything like it. A kid from Ontario, Canada, Snell grew up with the Ontario Hockey League and Canadian universities on his mind. After a conversation with Lindsay at one of his Ontario Junior Hockey League games, he decided he would visit Penn State during its series against Canisius in 2016. He committed soon thereafter, and what he saw still sticks with him three years later. “It was crazy,” Snell said. “I have buddies that play in the OHL, and I brag all the time about the stuff we get here.” The facilities, training equipment and even the gear are some of the selling points for Penn State. After decommitting from Cornell, Alex Limoges — last season’s NCAA points leader — remembers taking his visit to Penn State on a Monday during spring break. The hockey players were some of the only students still on campus. He recalled spending most of his time with Peyton Jones and Liam Folkes, his future linemate, watching them play video games. Denis Smirnov even wrote Limoges in on some of the pranks he had planned for his teammates. Limoges, studying supply chain management, said Penn State’s Smeal College of Business was a big draw for him — as was Penn State’s strength staff, headed by Cam Davidson. Limoges said Davidson gave him points he could work on by just looking at him, while also adding tips on how Penn State handles workouts before, during and after the season. “I was blown away,” Limoges said. “He’s very impressive, and he knows a lot. Since being here, that’s obvious. He’s always telling us the science behind things. There is a reason for the stuff that we do, and it’s working.” Snell, a 2016 commit, and Limoges, who gave Penn State his pledge in March 2017, began their recruiting processes before the Nittany Lions exploded on the scene. Now, Fisher said, recruits are more aware of Penn State, and the perception of the program as a whole has changed. “I think that people didn’t know how long it would take for us to be successful on a national level,” Fisher said. “I think they realize it now. They can see it. “They look at the success we’ve had offensively and go, ‘I can score. You know what, that’s going to help me move on to the next level.’”





Mason Snell at a Penn State hockey practice.