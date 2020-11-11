 Penn State Football: News and notes from Wednesday's media availability
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 19:36:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside The Den: Wednesday News & Notes

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media via Zoom following practice Wednesday evening, announcing a career-ending medical condition for running back Journey Brown that will prevent his return to playing football with the Nittany Lions and beyond.

Subscribers, join us inside The Lions Den for complete video, as well as news and notes from editor Nate Bauer.

