 Penn State Football: James Franklin discusses John Dunmore and much more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-07 19:51:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside The Den: Wednesday News & Notes

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 15th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

Penn State head coach James Franklin and tight end coach Tyler Bowen met with the media after practice Wednesday via Zoom. As expected, Franklin addressed the situation regarding wide receiver John Dunmore, plus much more. Subscribers, join us inside The Lions Den for complete video, as well as notes from editor Nate Bauer

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Penn State Nittany Lions Football
Penn State head coach James Franklin discussed John Dunmore and much more Wednesday

INSIDE THE DEN: WEDNESDAY NEWS & NOTES

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}