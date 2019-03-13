Setting the table for the rest of his press conference with those opening remarks, let’s now take a look at some of the other news and notes items to emerge through the courser of the rest of the afternoon:

At wideout at least, the Nittany Lions will have to make those decisions without Mac Hippenhammer as he concentrates on baseball fulltime this spring. On the offensive line, Franklin added, the Nittany Lions will also be without rising redshirt freshman Juice Scruggs, who sustained a car accident recently and will in fact miss all of Penn State’s spring practices as a result.

Meanwhile, big personnel decisions will need to be made at defensive tackle, safety, and wide receiver as those specific positions’ two-deep lineups are determined.

Offensively, ball security will be paramount. Defensively, creating more turnovers will be stressed. In conjunction, Franklin said he hopes both units can play off one another to be challenged in both areas.

Noting what he described as a “really good” winter training session and its subsequent testing, Franklin added that confidence and chemistry will be huge points of emphasis this spring on a team-wide basis.

“We were able to kind of get an idea where we're at. We're obviously young. We've got a lot of question marks obviously with some of the guys that we've lost,” said Franklin. “But I also think there's a lot of excitement, as well.”

Addressing the major storylines, that of a team having experienced significant losses in personnel among its senior class, early entrants to the NFL Draft, and the NCAA Transfer Portal, Franklin still expressed optimism at the makeup of the group that remains.

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Wednesday as his Nittany Lions gear up for the first of 15 practices this spring later in the afternoon.

1) Quarterback Tommy Stevens will be available to participate this spring.



That participation might not be full to start, though, and might not be through the duration of the spring.

“We're dealing with our own doctors and trainers on campus but we're also dealing… he had the surgery off campus, so we are communicating with his doctor, as well and trying to get everybody on the same page,” said Franklin. “At this point, he'll be limited from the beginning of spring and depending how spring goes and how he's document, it could be full go by the end of spring but I'm not sure of that yet.”





2) Position changes to note are relatively few, but the big one will have an impact in the trenches for the Nittany Lions on both sides of the ball.

As revealed early in the team’s winter workout sessions, converted offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe will return to that side of the ball after spending the latter half of the 2018 season lining up at defensive tackle.

Praising Thorpe’s contribution during a time of need up front on the defensive line, Franklin said that the rising redshirt sophomore has a higher ceiling on the offensive line.

“We’ve moved him back over while he kind of allowed us to create some depth and gain some maturity, and gain some maturity there,” said Franklin. “But we think for our team and for C.J., we think he's got a very, very bright future. Brings a physicality (to the offensive line). We went back and watched cutups from early in the season and missed that on the offensive side of the ball so excited about that.”

Additionally, former quarterback and rising redshirt freshman Grayson Kline has made the move from signal-caller to tight end.





3) Among Franklin’s immediate positions of note, the safety spots and its competitors vying for starting roles was broken down further just minutes into the rest of the press conference.

Breaking down the free safety spot as manned by Garrett Taylor, Jonathan Sutherland, Justin Neff and Cody Romano, and the strong safety spot manned by Lamont Wade, John Petrishen, Tyler Rudolph and Drew Hartlaub, Franklin said the options are not limited to those specific roles.

“As you know, you know, they are moving parts. So if you're the backup at the 1, but you're one of our two best safeties, we'll move it around and plug-and-play,” said Franklin. “There's some aspects where we like to drop one safety into the box more and play to their strengths. That's something that Sutherland does extremely well, and I think like all of them, you know and all of us, there's strengths and there's weaknesses. We are trying to play to their strengths as much as we can but also work and groom and help them grow with their weaknesses.”

Excited by Wade’s progress this offseason, Petrishen’s sustained good health, and Sutherland’s playmaking ability, the competition appears to truly be shaping up as a battle to line up opposite returning starter Garrett Taylor, who will remain at free safety.

“It’s going to be great competition,” said Franklin. “We feel like we have a good group, but obviously we have to answer some questions.”





4) A young man that has already done his part to answer some of his own questions, Micah Parsons drew rave reviews for his development from Franklin Wednesday.

Expressing his desire to see the entire program take on an attitude of daily growth and development, Franklin indicated that Parsons’ improvements away from the field have matched his impressive performance on it.

“(He’s) obviously extremely talented but from a fundamental standpoint. He had some things to catch up on and all of the stuff away from the field… he's been phenomenal,” said Franklin, taking the time to find a piece of wood and knock on it a few times. “He has, he's really been phenomenal and I say that for all our guys. Last semester I think he got a 3.56. I think that's the last two semesters, he's done extremely well.

“He's very coachable. He's got a very strong relationship with the coaches. He's in my office all the time. He's in Pry's office all the time. We do workouts. He's mad when he's not chose to compete.”