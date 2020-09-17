After all the ups and downs over the past month, James Franklin and the Penn State football program are finally set to take the field in 37 days when the conference kicks off its season Oct. 24.

Although practice is just now beginning to ramp up, and padded practices won't begin until the end of the month, Sept. 30, the Nittany Lions are now allowed to do team activities 20 hours a week. Before yesterday's announcement, they were limited to 12 hours per week.

Because of that, the staff has held a handful of practices since the semester began, giving Franklin and his assistants an idea for where the team stands heading into the season. To get a better feel for that, we caught up with sources to see who's standing out and what fans need to watch for as the season kicks into gear.

