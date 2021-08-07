Inside the Den: Preseason Media Day Practice News & Notes
Penn State football held its second practice of the preseason Saturday afternoon at the Lasch Football Complex practice fields.
And for the first time since - no joke - November 2019, the media had the opportunity to be on hand to take it all in.
The set-up a little different for this practice than the typical availability through the course of a regular season - the Nittany Lions opening the doors to the media for the first 25 minutes rather than the last 10-15 minutes, thereby creating a different vantage point - but we still were able to gather some news and notes and impressions from the session.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook