Inside the Den: Preseason Media Day Practice News & Notes

Penn State football held its second practice of the preseason Saturday afternoon at the Lasch Football Complex practice fields.

And for the first time since - no joke - November 2019, the media had the opportunity to be on hand to take it all in.

The set-up a little different for this practice than the typical availability through the course of a regular season - the Nittany Lions opening the doors to the media for the first 25 minutes rather than the last 10-15 minutes, thereby creating a different vantage point - but we still were able to gather some news and notes and impressions from the session.